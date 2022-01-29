Mexico’s goals that turned the tables against Jamaica

The Eagles of America striker came from the bench to become the architect of the tie that gave hope to the team led by Gerardo Martino (Video: TUDN)

On its return to activity in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Mexican National Team visited the Jamaican national team to secure its ticket. Against all odds, and even with the numerical inferiority they suffered in the first half, the Reggae Boys scored the first goal and held the lead for most of the match. However, when defeat seemed imminent, Henry Martin y Alexis Vega appeared to turn the scoreboard on less than three minutes.

From the start of the actions, Mexico sought possession of the ball. In front they ran into an ambitious Jamaican team that would seek at all costs the necessary points to even get close to the playoffs. For this reason, local players took a defensive role and they relied on counterattacks to break Guillermo Ochoa’s goal. The first strategy worked perfectly, because the first half ended goalless.

However, minutes before the break, a play was presented that determined the process of the match. The Inter Miami defender, Damion Lowe made a dangerous tackle on the ankle of Andrés Guardado. After reviewing her in the VAR, and verifying her risk, the match judge showed her the red card and he left his team with 10 players. In this way, Mexico had the opportunity to go to the front.

The Chivas de Guadalajara striker had one of the most opportune appearances in the second half and took advantage of a magnificent service from Tecatito Corona (Video: TUDN)

The expectation was not fulfilled and the course of the meeting was diametrically opposed. On a down play from the corner kick, Rogelio Funes Mori he failed to refuse a dangerous serve and favored rivals. Without thinking Daniel Johnson executed brilliantly and placed the ball on the post guarded by Guillermo Ochoa. with the goal, the Jamaicans took the partial advantage.

Gerardo Martino’s face began to fill with despair. It did not take long to make the necessary changes to enhance the Tricolor’s attack and entered Diego Lainez, Henry Martin, Gerardo Arteaga and Tecatito Corona. Like a chess player, the Argentine helmsman realized the genius of his changes a few moments later. However, the minutes that preceded the final stretch were very tense.

Mexico managed to get closer to the rival goal. Even, Alexis Vega had the opportunity to score from the free kick, but the ball refused to go in. The last ten minutes had to come for the Tricolor to adopt its most offensive posture at the hands of the revulsive used by Martino.

Mexico reversed a defeat against Jamaica in less than three minutes and added three points to consolidate third position (Photo: Gilbert Bellamy/REUTERS)

At minute 81, Mexico put together a triangulation that exorbitated the defenders dressed in yellow. Charly Rodríguez gave a ball to Tecatito Corona who, initially, sent a center to the small area. There, although with little chance due to its location near the end line, Alexis Vega sent a header service that ended up defining Henry Martin almost on the goal line. The Argentine raised his arms and celebrated the tie effusively.

The players on the pitch they hardly had time to settle in their positions when the Tricolor put together another decisive play. Like a movie script they approached the rival area through the same area where they did damage seconds before. again, Tecatito Corona took off the mark of the defenders with an individual play and gave up short for Charly Rodriguez. There, the one from Cruz Azul sent a short center to Alexis Vega, who scored the second goal with a definition of first intention.

Despite the advantage, Martino’s team did not stop attacking until the last moments of the match. victory gave him three valuable units that consolidated it in the third positionbehind Canada and the United States. With two games to play at the Azteca Stadium, as well as the victories against Panama, Costa Rica and the hypothetical loss of points of the first two, the Tri could return to a more comfortable position, far from the playoffs in fourth place.

