Mexico’s Salon De Belleza Picks Up ‘Pink Moon Tide’

Mexican distributor Salón De Belleza has picked up Lois Patiño’s second characteristic, “Pink Moon Tide” (“Lúa Vermella”), from the movie’s Italy-based gross sales agent, Lights On.

Lights On’s Flavio Armone stated that the corporate can be in talks with distributors in France, Germany and Colombia for theatrical rights and Mubi for SVOD.

Felipe Lage, the movie’s govt producer and the cofounder of recent Galician cinema champion Zeitun Movies added that he hoped that the Mexican deal can be the primary of many.

“Lights On is a younger gross sales company with which we already collaborated on a brief movie. As they have been planning to maneuver forward into characteristic movie gross sales, it was solely pure that we labored collectively once more,” he stated.

“Evidently this yr has been very difficult, however with Lights On we really feel we’re in good fingers. A distribution deal was safe for México – with extra to observe,” Lage added.

The movie is a co-production between Zeitun and one other native Galician outfit, Amanita, the pairing that additionally produced the younger director’s debut characteristic “Costa Da Morte” which received Patiño the rising director prize on the 2013 Locarno Pageant.

Patiño’s second characteristic additionally focuses on Galicia’s Costa da Morte, well-known for its many shipwrecks, and explores a fishing village’s uneasy relationship with the ocean, which its inhabitants are satisfied has turn out to be cursed.

Pink Moon Tide

Credit score: Zeitun Movies

Mixing documentary with native mythology, the director wrote the script following interviews with a number of villagers. “Right here, the useless don’t depart: they stick with us,” they instructed him. In addition to writing the script, the director additionally takes cinematography credit.

The movie opens as a neighborhood hero and diver named Rubio (performed by native diver Rubio de Camelle) seems to have drowned after recovering many our bodies from the ocean himself.

A ghostly riff on grief, the movie portrays the villagers, performed largely by non-professional actors, as static beings, their voices heard primarily as an inside monologue voice over.

As they mourn their lacking pal they discuss of ghosts, witches and legendary sea creatures – which regularly take type because the movie progresses – in opposition to the backdrop of a predatory Atlantic Ocean, flooded plains and drying reservoirs.

Juan Carlos Blancas’ eerie sound design additionally provides a way of foreboding.

Patiño is at the moment engaged on two extra movies– a Tokyo-based brief, “The Stars Sower”, which he will even produce; and “Samsara” – a characteristic set in Laos and Tanzania which Señor y Señora’s Leire Apellaniz will produce.

He’s additionally engaged on a venture with with the Argentinian director Matías Piñeiro known as “Ariel” which each will co-direct. The characteristic movie, supported by the AGADIC in Galicia, is a free adaptation of Shakespeare´s “The Tempest” happening between Galicia and the Portuguese´s Açores islands. It´s a coproduction between Filmika Galaika and Bando à parte.