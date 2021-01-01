MF Doom: Musicians React to Rapper’s Death

Following Thursday’s announcement of rapper MF Doom’s loss of life on Oct. 31, musicians and business professionals took to social media to bear in mind his profession. No explanation for loss of life was offered in a put up written by his spouse, solely that the hip-hop artist had “transitioned.”

Brooklyn-based rapper Kota mourned his loss of life, writing, “2020 had to do us soiled yet another time. RIP MF Doom! Could your sound encourage music endlessly!”

2020 had to do us soiled yet another time. RIP MF DOOM! Could your sound encourage music FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/QYsz2NV0Q0 — KOTA (@KotaTheFriend) December 31, 2020

Rapper Aminé, finest recognized for his single “Caroline,” additionally remembered the late artist on Twitter.

RIP MF DOOM — Aminé (@heyamine) December 31, 2020

Rapper Q-Tip celebrated MF Doom’s profession, referring to him as “your favourite MC’s MCs.” “RIP to one other Large, your favourite MC’s MC… MF DOOM! Crushing information…,” he wrote.

Author-comedian The Child Mero additionally posted a photograph of MF Doom.

Music streamer Tidal wrote on Twitter, “Thanks. Secure travels, MF Doom.”

“Watchmen” author Twine Jefferson tweeted, “It felt particular for one of many biggest artists alive to actively keep away from the highlight in a media panorama that’s more and more reliant on limitless self-promotion by way of as many channels as potential. RIP to MF Doom.”

Tyler, the creator remembered his late pal, writing “Secure travels, villain.” XXL Journal additionally recirculated an previous video of Tyler, the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt assembly MF Doom for the primary time.

