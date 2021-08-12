MG Motor Launches New Hector Trim With Value Beginning At Rs 14.51 Lakh

New Delhi, August 12: MG Motor India on Thursday discussed it has introduced a brand spanking new variant of its SUV Hector with value starting at Rs 14.51 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The brand new trim, Hector Shine comes with every petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol trims come with information and CVT transmission while the diesel variant choices only a information six-speed transmission.

The Hector Shine trims come with an all-new electric sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and a 26.4cm HD touchscreen AVN Machine with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the automaker discussed in a press free up.

MG Motor Launches New Hector Trim

Moreover, the Shine CVT is supplied with {an electrical} parking brake, push-button start/stop and smart access, chrome door handles and telescopic steerage, it added.

“Hector’s 2nd anniversary in India is an ideal instance to additional improve its portfolio. The addition of the Shine variant braces Hector circle of relatives vary which now incorporates 5 variants and offers shoppers the ability of selection. This is a chance to welcome new participants to the MG circle of relatives,” MG Motor India Leader Industrial Officer Gaurav Gupta well-known.

Previous this week, the company had introduced a seven-seater fashion of its SUV Gloster Savvy tagged at Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

