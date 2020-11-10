MGM Board Chair Kevin Ulrich Accused of Sexual Battery in Now-Discontinued Lawsuit

Anchorage Capital CEO Kevin Ulrich was accused of sexually assaulting a New York girl in 2019, in response to authorized filings. His accuser, Jennifer Perry, discontinued the go well with with out prejudice a month later.

Along with working hedge fund Anchorage, Ulrich additionally serves as chairman of the board at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the studio behind the James Bond movie franchise. Institutional Investor first broke the information of the sexual battery accusations.

Representatives for Ulrich and Anchorage didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark. Attorneys for Perry had no fast response.

Perry alleged she was assaulted by Ulrich in his room on the Mercer Resort on July 25, 2019, in accordance the lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court docket in June. It was withdrawn on July 2.

“The conduct complained of concerned bodily conduct and phone of a non- consensual sexual nature,” the criticism reads. It goes on to state that Perry “was triggered bodily ache, and psychological and emotional misery” and “a permanent loss of enjoyment of life.”

It’s unclear why Perry discontinued her go well with a month after submitting, and in addition if a settlement between Ulrich and his accuser was reached.

Anchorage holds a reported 34% stake in MGM, with the Monetary Instances reporting that the content material studio contains 14% of its father or mother firm’s $8.4 billion portfolio. Ulrich noticed a big increase in his profile in 2018, when former MGM CEO Gary Barber was dismissed to the shock of Hollywood insiders.

As chairman of the board, Ulrich set a brief administration workforce by way of “the workplace of the CEO” on the time, and later introduced in veteran Hollywood producer Michael De Luca to run the movie facet of the studio.