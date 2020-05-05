MGM Boarding Thai Cave Rescue Movie With Ron Howard Directing – Variety

In as we speak’s movie information roundup, MGM buys rights to the rescue film “13 Lives,” the Greenwich Movie Competition has awarded its Digital Competition Awards and digital collection “Quarantine” is elevating funds to assist actors in want by means of the SAG-AFTRA Basis.

STUDIO DEAL

MGM has purchased rights to the Thai cave rescue mission “13 Lives,” with Ron Howard hooked up to direct from a William Nicholson script.

The story facilities on the actual story of 12 members of a soccer staff and their assistant coach, who turned trapped 1,000 meters underground by monsoon rains flooding Thailand’s Tham Luang cave and blocking their method out. Efforts to find the group had been hampered by rising water ranges and robust currents. Greater than two weeks handed earlier than all 13 of these trapped had been rescued. The 2018 rescue effort concerned greater than 100 divers, representatives from about 100 authorities businesses, 900 law enforcement officials and a couple of,000 troopers.

“This movie is case research in braveness and volunteerism — the braveness of those that had been trapped, of the divers, of the officers and of the locals who all got here collectively to beat insurmountable odds whereas the world watched,” stated Howard.

“13 Lives” shall be produced by P.J. van Sandwijk of Storyteller Productions, Gabrielle Tana of Magnolia Mae, and Brian Grazer, Howard and Karen Lunder of Think about Leisure. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Greenwich Worldwide Movie Competition has awarded its 2020 Digital Competition Awards to the documentaries “A Peloton of One” and “Music Received Me Right here” and the quick movie “The Different Aspect.”

“A Peloton of One,” directed by Steven E. Mallorca and John Bernardo, gained the brand new JP Morgan Chase Viewers Award, which is accompanied by a $1,000 money prize. It portrays a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, Dave Ohlmuller, as he conducts a solo bicycle experience from Chicago to New York to boost consciousness.

“Music Received Me Right here,” directed by Susan Koch, obtained the Competition’s Finest Social Affect Movie Award offered by the Invoice & Ann Bresnan Basis. This award is accompanied by a $10,000 money prize. The movie facilities on an 18-year-old who suffers a traumatic mind harm and a music therapist who teaches him to talk once more by means of music.

“The Different Aspect,” directed by Josh Leong, obtained the Finest Connecticut Quick Movie Award, offered by the Connecticut Workplace of Movie, Tv & Digital Media and can obtain a $1,000 money prize. The movie facilities on an orphan who finds himself about to age out of his orphanage and depart his youthful brother behind.

‘QUARANTINE’ SERIES

Manufacturing firms Hero L.A and Garrett/Gordon Productions, in partnership with the SAG-AFTRA Basis effort to boost funds for the COVID-19 Reduction Fund, have launched “Quarantine,” a digital collection that follows the forged of fictional cleaning soap opera “Chino Hills.”

Actors/producers Jerry Ying and Spencer Garrett and casting director/producer Jeremy Gordon teamed as much as create “Quarantine,” which depicts actors coping with the present pandemic. It’s shot completely on Zoom and explores the affect of isolation on people and their relationships.

“It’s been a problem to enter manufacturing with everybody working from the protection of their very own properties but additionally a singular alternative to discover a brand new medium for storytelling,” stated Ying. “We need to exist in a tempo of comedy barely past conventional sitcom tv, and simply barely forward of the tempo of actuality TV. Fortuitously for us, practically everybody on this planet is already aware of Zoom and have been utilizing it to attach day by day. And most of all, we need to assist the SAG-AFTRA Basis present emergency reduction to our fellow artists.”

New 7-10 minute episodes could be discovered on the present’s IGTV and YouTube channel on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.