MGM Explores Selling Studio – Variety

MGM Holdings Inc. is exploring a sale, based on a supply near the scenario.

The studio believes its library of content material — which incorporates co-possession of the James Bond franchise — could be fascinating to corporations trying to broaden their streaming sectors.

MGM has recruited Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC to advise on the method of a proper sale, based on the Wall Avenue Journal. LionTree has labored with MGM previously. Based mostly on privately traded shares, the corporate has a market worth of $5.5 billion, together with debt.

MGM’s present high shareholder is the hedge fund Anchorage Capital, which is led by former Goldman Sachs govt Kevin Ulrich. Ulrich can also be on the head of MGM’s board of administrators.

MGM has a movie library of over 4,000 titles and 17,000 hours of tv programming, together with movie franchises like “Rocky” and “The Hobbit,” in addition to tv reveals like “The Handmaid’s Story” and “Vikings.”

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to maintain many film theaters shuttered, there was an enormous flip to streaming companies. This month, Warner Bros. made headlines when the studio introduced that their complete 2021 movie slate, together with “Dune” and “The Matrix 4” can be out there to stream on HBO Max along with being in theaters.

MGM’s twenty fifth installment of the James Bond franchise, “No Time to Die,” was additionally delayed a number of occasions, most just lately from Nov. 12 to April 2, 2021.

A few of MGM’s greatest hits previously decade embody “The Hobbit” and Bond installment “Skyfall” in 2012, in addition to the Rocky spin-off “Creed,” which grossed $173 million globally. Common MGM movies out there on streaming companies embody “Silence of the Lambs,” “Rain Man” and “The Terminator.”