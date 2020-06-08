MGM Hires Rola Bauer as President of International TV Productions – Variety

Veteran Studiocanal TV govt Rola Bauer is to affix MGM as president of worldwide tv productions.

Bauer will oversee growth, manufacturing and co-productions for MGM’s International Tv division, reporting in to MGM Tv Group chairman Mark Burnett.

Based mostly in Munich, she’s going to break up her time between MGM’s European and US places of work.

Bauer introduced she was departing earlier this month after Studiocanal acquired a 100% stake in its German subsidiary Tandem Productions. Bauer, a founding companion of Tandem and managing director of Studiocanal, mentioned she was stepping down from each of her roles.

Bauer oversaw premium scripted content material for Studiocanal together with the collection “Years and Years,” and “Conflict of the Worlds,” whereas additionally spearheading acquisitions for “Midnight Solar,” “The Final Panthers,” and “Beneath the Floor.” On the worldwide coproduction and distribution entrance, she dealt with the upcoming “ZeroZeroZero,” as nicely as Harlan Coben’s “Secure,” her third Coben collection, for Netflix and Canal+ Group.

She led the event and orchestrated the funding of detective collection “Take Two,” the U.S./European co-production from Tandem Productions, Milmar Photos and ABC Studios.

Bauer started her profession at Alliance Communications, ending as president of subsidiary Alliance International TV. She later moved to Munich to work as a purchaser at ProSieben TV Community, the place Bauer oversaw its worldwide collection and co-production efforts.

She has additionally earned France’s Medaille d’Honneur for her contributions to the worldwide tv enterprise, was named on three consecutive years to Variety’s International Ladies’s Affect Report.

Burnett mentioned: “Rola is a crucial member of the scripted inventive neighborhood with distinctive style in materials and deep long-term relationships with many gifted creators, administrators and actors throughout world tv.”

Stated Bauer: “Because the world adjustments and our business continues to evolve, MGM will construct a bridge with co-production partnerships to additional develop on the studio’s ongoing profitable world progress.”

MGM’s slate of world collection consists of FX’s “Fargo;” Historical past’s “Vikings” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Story.”