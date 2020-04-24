MGM Hit With Layoffs, United Artist Releasing Furloughs Staff Members – Variety

MGM has enacted a spherical of companywide layoffs, Variety has realized completely. The studio’s advertising and distribution arm United Artists Releasing has additionally furloughed one third of its employees.

Round 50 folks, roughly 7% of MGM’s 750-person workforce, was eradicated on Friday, insiders stated. The cuts impacted all the operation, together with scripted and unscripted tv and have movie departments.

UAR, the joint distribution enterprise between MGM and Annapurna Photos, has deferred employment for one-third of its employees of 80. Senior administration at each firms may also take wage reductions. Like many distribution retailers, UAR staff can’t carry out primary job duties whereas film releases are delayed and theaters stay closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Within the face of those world financial and trade enterprise challenges, we’ve undertaken sure actions to mitigate the present monetary impression on our enterprise and to make sure MGM is effectively positioned for the long run,” the corporate’s senior administration stated Friday in a memo, obtained by Variety. “Sadly, these modifications necessitate some everlasting reductions of our workforce. All impacted staff have been notified.”

MGM was compelled to shoulder substantial monetary losses when it pulled the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” simply weeks earlier than a scheduled April launch. The studio postponed the movie till November because of the coronavirus outbreak, however advertising and publicity spending was already in movement when the choice was made. One studio insider stated MGM’s liquidity has nothing to do with Friday’s layoffs, and that the cash faucet to advertise Bond was turned off simply earlier than the majority was spent. The corporate will take an incremental lack of $30 million, when all is claimed and achieved, in selling the Daniel Craig-led mission.

Some UAR staff are anticipated to come back again by the summer time, when the operation plans to launch the Keanu Reeves movie “Invoice & Ted Face the Music.” They be a part of many others in Hollywood making an attempt to experience out the financial havoc attributable to COVID-19.

MGM was the primary studio to maneuver a significant movie launch, even earlier than coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Well being Group on March 19. “No Time to Die” was initially set for April 10, and has been pushed again till Nov. 25, the Wednesday earlier than Thanksgiving.

Following “Invoice & Ted,” the studio is about to launch Jordan Peele’s reimagining of the horror movie “Candyman” and Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” in December. MGM’s TV enterprise, shepherded by energy producer Mark Burnett, counts among the most profitable applications on the air — “Survivor,” “Shark Tank” and “Beat Shazaam” to call a number of.

Cuts at firms related in dimension and profile to MGM have come down previously two weeks. Annapurna Photos laid off its chief monetary officer James Pong, 4 artistic executives in movie and TV, and employees on the assistant degree on Monday. Two weeks in the past, Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions laid off assistants and coordinators and introduced pay cuts for senior management.

All main expertise businesses have both lowered employees or slashed pay, or each. The Walt Disney Firm has been hit hardest among the many main studios, furloughing tens of 1000’s of parks staff and plenty of others in company and studio divisions.

Learn the total memo from MGM management:

Expensive Workforce,

We’re writing at this time to offer an replace on MGM’s response to COVID-19 and the steps we’re taking to handle the present challenges dealing with our trade and to make sure the continued energy of our firm. Our precedence stays the well being and well-being of the staff, expertise and important assist employees who collectively produce and distribute MGM’s distinctive content material.

Whereas MGM stays in a robust place general, the extraordinary occasions associated to the worldwide pandemic have impacted our total trade, with just about all world productions at the moment on maintain and movie releases delayed. Probably the most troublesome a part of this example from a enterprise perspective, as you possibly can think about, is that we have no idea when it will change.

Within the face of those world financial and trade enterprise challenges, we’ve undertaken sure actions to mitigate the present monetary impression on our enterprise and to make sure MGM is effectively positioned for the long run. To that finish, we’re reconfiguring sure divisions of the studio to permit MGM to function extra successfully in a altering media panorama, each throughout this pandemic, and past. Sadly, these modifications necessitate some everlasting reductions of our workforce. All impacted staff have been notified.

The MGM senior administration staff have taken voluntary pay reductions throughout all divisions of the corporate.

Please know that we didn’t make these selections evenly. We’re deeply grateful to our pals and colleagues for his or her contributions to the studio and are working to assist them with this transition.

We stay dedicated to dealing with these difficult circumstances collectively and are assured MGM will emerge stronger on the opposite aspect. Our content material is performing extraordinarily effectively and our library, considered one of Hollywood’s largest, is as invaluable and as productive as ever each within the U.S. and overseas. MGM will proceed to function our enterprise for long run success.

Thanks to everybody within the MGM household throughout this ever-changing state of affairs and to all those that proceed to efficiently handle our world operations beneath extremely troublesome circumstances.

Keep protected and effectively,

MGM Management