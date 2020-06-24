MGM Reemerging as Hollywood Player With Michael De Luca at the Helm – Variety

Paramount was fearful.

The price range for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a historic epic a couple of conspiracy to steal oil rights from Osage Native People, had ballooned to $200 million. The movie was set to star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and was to be directed by Martin Scorsese, however interval items, even these with A-list expertise, are dicey industrial propositions. The studio let or not it’s identified that it was all for discovering a co-financier. Together with heavy-hitters such as Netflix and Common, there was a stunning bidder in the combine — MGM. And although the studio in the end misplaced out to Apple on rights to the film, MGM’s sizzling pursuit of the Scorsese image was a statement-making second.

“In the trade, we definitely felt it conveyed it was a brand new day at MGM and we had been going to stretch ourselves for sure filmmakers,” says Michael De Luca, chairman of MGM’s movie group.

Certainly, aggression has been the hallmark of MGM since January, when De Luca took the reins at a studio that many in the film enterprise felt was critically missing in ambition. In brief order, the firm has landed a number of buzzy initiatives, together with “Fiddler on the Roof,” which can be directed by “Hamilton” wunderkind Thomas Kail; Ridley Scott’s “Gucci,” a salacious true-crime thriller with Woman Gaga; and “Venture Hail Mary,” an adaptation of “Martian” creator Andy Weir’s novel of the similar title that’s set to star Ryan Gosling and be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. In an indication of its newfound willingness to pay for warm properties, MGM shelled out $three million for the rights to “Venture Hail Mary.”

“We thought it was a kind of movies that will eventize itself based mostly on the folks concerned,” De Luca says.

Pamela Abdy, a former New Regency and Makeready govt who De Luca tapped in April to serve as movement image group president, says that the firm is dedicated to being filmmaker pushed.

“Should you look at the initiatives we’ve been saying and securing, the one factor in widespread with all of them is a director at the heart who has actual authorship,” says Abdy. “We are going to at all times go after filmmakers who’ve a robust standpoint.”

There are different commonalities to the movies they’ve determined to again.

“Themes are actually essential,” says De Luca. “Once you look at ‘Hail Mary,’ the story is about everybody needing to work collectively on Earth even with an alien species. That feels related. ‘Fiddler’ is about non secular persecution and household custom and wanting a greater life on your youngsters. That feels common.”

What’s made these offers extra stunning isn’t simply that MGM is the studio that has emerged with the rights to a few of the hottest initiatives in Hollywood. It’s that it’s outbidding different studios in the midst of the coronavirus, a time when different corporations have been reluctant to spend cash.

“We took an strategy of attempting to zig when others are zagging,” says De Luca. “In a interval of uncertainty, some are selecting to be extra conservative. That leaves a lane open to us to be aggressive and pursue materials that we predict is industrial. I liken it to storing acorns for the winter.”

De Luca got here to prominence in the 1990s as president of manufacturing at New Line, years that noticed the studio make hits that included “Boogie Nights,” “Seven,” and the Austin Powers collection. In the ensuing twenty years, he’s had temporary stints as an govt at DreamWorks and Sony, however has largely caught to producing movies, together with “Captain Phillips,” “Moneyball” and “The Social Community.” He says he was intrigued by the provide to run MGM as a result of he believed that the studio might make the sort of films that he as soon as championed at New Line.

“Massive studios carry sure burdens that we don’t,” says De Luca. “Our marketing strategy doesn’t name for us to launch tentpoles each quarter or spend all our time in franchise administration.”

Earlier than De Luca assumed management, MGM had a combined observe report. The corporate had emerged from chapter in 2010 and efficiently bought its steadiness sheet so as by leveraging its most sturdy franchises, “The Hobbit” and James Bond. Nonetheless, its different efforts to reenergize its library of traditional titles achieved solely intermittent success. It scored with “Creed,” revitalizing the “Rocky” franchise in the course of, however stumbled badly with a expensive remake of “Ben-Hur.” De Luca and Abdy are creating sequels to “Creed” and one other previous hit, “Legally Blonde,” however they appear extra centered on restocking the cabinet with recent materials than they’re with trying to find titles to revisit.

In fact, the rumor du jour is that De Luca has been tapped to arrange MGM for a sale to a streaming service like Apple, which is in search of a library to take advantage of and a few filmmaking experience to faucet into, each of which MGM and its newly minted chairman provide in abundance. De Luca performs down that suggestion.

“Pam and I,” he says, “are going to make films that add worth to the studio and its library.”