MGM Sets ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ With ‘Hamilton’ Director Thomas Kail – Variety

MGM is creating a “Fiddler On The Roof” film with “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail, who will direct and produce with Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick

The unique “Fiddler on the Roof” opened on Broadway in 1964 and received 9 Tony Awards, together with Greatest Musical, Greatest Ebook and Greatest Rating of a Musical, Greatest Director and Greatest Choreographer. Norman Jewison directed the 1971 movie, which was nominated for eight Oscars and received three.

“Fiddler” facilities on Tevye, the father of 5 daughters who tries to keep up his Jewish spiritual and cultural traditions in 1906 amid an edict from the Tsar evicting the Jews from the small city of Anatevka.

Kail directed the off-Broadway and Broadway productions of “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” successful the Tony Award for Greatest Path of a Musical for the latter. He directed and produced the reside seize movie of” Hamilton” that will probably be launched on Disney Plus this July.

Steven Levenson has been tapped to write down the adaptation. He received a Writers Guild Award and was Emmy nominated for writing and producing the FX restricted sequence “Fosse/Verdon,” which he developed with Kail. He most just lately penned the screenplay for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick… Increase!”

Kail and Harnick are represented by WME. Jinks is represented by legal professional Eric Brooks. Levenson is represented by legal professional David Berlin. The information was first reported by Deadline.