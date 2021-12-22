MHA problems lookout realize in opposition to SAD chief Bikram Singh Majithia, now not allowed to go away the rustic

MHA, Shiromani Akali Dal, Bikram Singh Majithia, lookout round, Chandigarh: Union House Ministry (Union House Ministry) Former Punjab Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)former Punjab minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal chief) A ‘Lookout Round’ has been issued in opposition to senior chief of BJP Bikram Singh Majithia. State Police NDPS Act on Majithia (NDPS Act) A case of drug trafficking has been registered beneathAdditionally Learn – UP Polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath claims to win greater than 325 seats in UP, mentioned – 2022 can be a greater win than 2017

Lookout Round (Loc) was once issued at the request of Punjab Police. Below this realize, an individual is illegal from leaving the rustic. The Bureau of Immigration, which comes beneath the Union House Ministry, has despatched a replica of the awareness to Punjab's Further Director Basic of Police (Counter Intelligence), Interior Safety, Mohali.

The attention mentioned, "This LoC will stay in pressure until the time the Bureau of Immigration receives a request to take away it from the originators. The state police is looking for the Shiromani Akali Dal chief to arrest him.

On Monday, 46-year-old Majithia was once booked beneath the NDPS Act at the Prevention of Narcotic Elements Act according to the standing file of 2018 for investigation of narcotics gangs. The Particular Activity Power (STF) leader Harpreet Singh Sidhu had filed the file within the Punjab and Haryana Top Courtroom in 2018.

The transfer by means of the Congress-led executive forward of the Punjab meeting elections due early subsequent yr has been termed by means of the SAD as an act of political vendetta. Congress’s Punjab unit leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was once hard motion in opposition to Majithia from the Charanjit Singh Channi-led executive.

Majithia is the spouse of SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Majithia had previous denied all of the allegations in opposition to him.