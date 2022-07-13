Mi Standing Fan 2, Vacuum Mop 2 Pro, Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 y más

The second and last day of Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy thousands of deals until midnight. Remember that you can try Amazon Prime totally free for a limited time.

Xiaomi MI Smart Standing Fan 2





It is no longer necessary to be hot this summer. For a limited time, the Xiaomi smart fan is on sale at an incredible price. It hardly makes any noise and has very low energy consumption. It has several modes with which it can be regulated and adjusted to different circumstances. It is compatible with the Xiaomi Home app.

Its usual price is 73.99 euros and for a limited time it can be yours for only 66.99 euros. Take advantage before it runs out!

Xiaomi MI Smart STANADING Fan 2 ACCS

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro





One of the most powerful versions of Xiaomi’s robot vacuum cleaners is on sale for a limited time during Aamzon Prime Day. It corresponds to the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro, a device with which you will forget about having to pass the floor. It is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant and offers a suction power of up to 3,000Pa.

Its usual price is 329.99 euros and for a limited time it can be yours for only 299.99 euros. Take advantage before it runs out!

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro – Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Cleaner with Laser System (LDS), 3000 Pa suction, 10,000 Vibrations/min mopping, 5200 mAh, Mi Home App, Alexa & Google Assistant

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite





They are one of the brand’s best-selling headphones. They have a very minimalist design. It has Bluetooth 5.2 and a battery of up to 18 hours of autonomy. They take up very little space and are paired as soon as you open the device box.

Its usual price is 29.99 euros and for a limited time it can be yours for only 19.99 euros. Take advantage before it runs out!

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite Wireless Bluetooth 5.2 Headphones, Xiaomi Wireless Headphones, 18 Hour Battery Life, Touch Control Noise Reduction Dust and Water Resistance, Black

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer





We could not forget one of the star products of the Xiaomi ecosystem. It corresponds to a device capable of making a multitude of recipes through the app Xiaomi Home. From this same app we can configure it and adapt the different parameters. It has 1,500 W of power and is very easy to clean.

For a limited time it only costs 70.40 euros, its official price is 99.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer – Fryer Without Oil, Capacity 3.5 L, adjustable 40-200, Automatic shutdown, OLED Screen, 1500W, Google and Alexa voice assistant integrated, White, Spanish Version

Xiaomi TV F2 55





if you are looking for a large Smart TV at a good price, this is one of the best options. It is a television with Fire OS in which you can download applications and games in a simple way.

In addition to the fact that it has Alexa integrated, so you can get even more out of it if you have the Amazon Prime subscription, which remembers that it is essential to be able to take advantage of these offers. Has Dolby Vision and Dolby Audioin addition to 4K resolution and HDR 10 to enjoy compatible content at the best quality.

Its usual price is 499 euros and now it will be yours with a 100-euro discount. Remember that it will only be available until tomorrow.

Xiaomi F2 55″ Smart TV Fire TV 138 cm, 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, Frameless Aluminum, Airplay, Prime Video, Netflix, Alexa Voice Control, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth, USB, Triple Tuner, Model 2022

Xiaomi F2 50″ Smart TV Fire TV 125 cm (4K Ultra HD, HDR10, Frameless Aluminum, Airplay, Prime Video, Netflix, Alexa Voice Control, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth, USB, Triple Tuner) Model 2022

Xiaomi Monitor 1C 23.8″





It is one of Xiaomi’s best-selling monitors. It has a diagonal 23.8 inches built in IPS technology. It offers a minimalist design and is compatible with both HDMI and VGA. The resolution is FHD +, it has a blue light filter that does not damage our eyes despite being in front of it for many hours.

Take advantage and take it for only 99 euros during Amazon Prime Day.

Xiaomi Monitor 1C 23.8″ FHD (ISP, 1920×1080, 16:9, 60Hz, 6ms, 250cd/m2, HDMI + VGA, 178º, 3 lados sin bordes), negro

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 (2×1)





The Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 is one of the best WiFi Mesh systems that currently exist at this price. They are compatible with WiFi 6 and capable of managing a multitude of devices. In this case we can get two repeaters for the price of one, which is quite a bargain.

It is the lowest price of this product on Amazon, so you still have a few hours to take advantage of it and be able to have a much more complete WiFi connection in your home. Its usual price is 149.99 euros and now it will be yours for only 94.49 euros.

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 (2-Pack), Negro

