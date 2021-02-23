Trailer of the documentary “Allen vs. Farrow”

Woody Allen Y Mia Farrow They were part of one of the most talented and respected couples in the industry since they met in the late 70s. However, the marriage ended with a serious complaint after the actress found photos of her adopted daughter Soon-Yi naked in a Polaroid of her husband, who ended up confessing that he had fallen in love with the young woman.

The couple broke up, and the filmmaker and Soon-Yi are still together to this day. At this time they adopted two daughters: Bechet Dumaine Y Manzie Tio.

The documentary Allen vs. Farrow, of HBO, is divided into four chapters that are broadcast on Sundays at 10 p.m. There are testimonies of Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow (Farrow and Allen’s adopted daughter, who claims the filmmaker abused her when she was a child) and Ronan Farrow (Mia and Woody’s son who won a Pulitzer Prize for the report on women abused by Harvey Weinstein and spawned the #MeToo movement).

The voices of Carly Simon, friend of the family, of the promoter Frank Maco and of many people who were close to the marriage. It is a mixture of testimonies with home recordings and previously unpublished audios with legal documents and police evidence.

The central story of the documentary is that of Dylan Farrow, adopted daughter of marriage, who narrates with pain and anguish how she would have been abused by Woody Allen when she was seven years old. With many home videos and family photos, Dylan reconstructs those fragments of his life where everything was loneliness, lack of protection and abuse. Only in 2014 was he able to make a formal complaint to his mother’s ex-partner.

Mia Farrow with her daughter Dylan in the documentary “Allen vs. Farrow”

Ronan was the one who was in charge of this documentary, endorsing the revelation of his older sister. His case is quite particular because although it is believed that he is the only biological son of Woody and Mia, a couple of years ago the actress confessed that perhaps this young man who is now 33 years old is actually the son of Frank Sinatra, with whom she continued to maintain an intimate relationship for several years despite being a girlfriend with the filmmaker.

However, some of Farrow’s other children – he had seven in all when he met Allen – such as Moses, claim that Mia was a controlling, aggressive and extremely abusive mother. In fact, he said on his blog that the death of one of Mia’s daughters, Tam (adopted in 1992 in Vietnam and who passed away in 2000 from unclear causes), it was actually because of his mother.

“Tam struggled with depression for much of her life, a situation compounded by the fact that my mother refused to help her because she did not believe in her illness. One afternoon, after a big fight that ended when my mother left home, Tam committed suicide with an overdose of pills. My mother would tell everyone it was an accident, that Tam didn’t know what pills he was taking. But Tam had a good memory and knew where things were. And, of course, he knew how to count, ”said Moses.

Following the issuance of this documentary, which recalls Leaving Neverland, which addresses the alleged abuses committed by Michael Jackson against some children, Woody (85) and his wife Soon-Yi (50) came out to repudiate Allen vs. Farrow through its spokesperson. “Those documentary makers had no interest in the truth,” he said on the site. Deadline-. They spent years collaborating with the Farrows to put together a job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were contacted less than two months ago and were only given a matter of days to respond., which of course, refused to do so ”.

Soon-Yi Previn y Woody Allen (Foto: Shutterstock)



The truth is that Dylan’s story is deeply painful, since as an innocent girl she was, according to her vision, subjected to an older man who “knew what he was doing.” It wasn’t until soon-Yi’s naked photos appeared that Dylan understood that “she was not the only one to whom that happened,” in her own words in the documentary.

Allen and Soon Yi’s marriage claims this is part of a smear campaign, as the network would have a business relationship with Ronan Farrow. In turn, they ensure that the Justice concluded that there was no abuse or inappropriate behavior by the director towards little Dylan.

It should be noted that after these public accusations, many artists decided to stop working under Allen’s orders. A few were left on his side, defending his position, like Diane Keaton, one of his former partners. A more than controversial story that makes it increasingly difficult to separate the author from his work.

