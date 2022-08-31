Miami Hurricane Center monitors several disturbances with the possibility of becoming cyclones

NOAA experts are closely monitoring the first possible Atlantic cyclone of 2022. (noaa.gov)

The forecast for 2022 announced a most intense Atlantic hurricane season than average, but only now does the action seem to have begun. They are currently being followed three areas of interest that in the next five days will be defined, or not, as tormenta tropical. It will also be possible to establish if, as the hours go by, the trajectory threatens the Florida, Georgia and the Carolinasin the south of the USAor the countries of the Caribbean.

in conversation with Infobae, Xavier Serrano, Univisión 23 Miami meteorologist, analyzed that these three areas of interest “do not offer danger to any area,” but that it is still too early to make any statements.

Regarding the little cyclonic activity, despite the forecasts that spoke of a restless year, he warned: “In fact, July and August have not presented it, but we still have September, October and November.”

In the Atlantic there are currently three areas of interest that will evolve in the next five days. (noaa.gov)

Not since 1941 had July and August been so calm. The Atlanticin between Africa and the sea Caribbean, has only seen two Augusts without a storm in more than seven decades since records were kept. This season only three storms have appeared, the last one in early July.

Still, despite the inactivity, government forecasters remain adamant that it will be a more energetic season than normal. They give a 60% chance of it, slightly less than the 65% predicted in May.

Phil Klotzbach, a researcher at the State University of Coloradosaid in a tweet that “for now, the percentage of having 20 storms with names, 10 hurricanes and 5 of them big ones is very low.”

We will keep you informed as we get more information.

KEEP READING:

US meteorologists monitor two possible depressions in the Atlantic

Climate change: the largest reservoir in the US dried up