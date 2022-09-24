Miami prepares for possible impact of a hurricane

Forecast of the cone of Tropical Depression Nine as of September 23. It is now estimated to become a hurricane near Florida.

was formed the ninth tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea and so far the forecast from the National Hurricane Center has at South Florida within the cone of impact. To further complicate this possibility, the conditions are ripe for the phenomenon to gain strength over the weekend and at the time of impact (which could be Monday night or Tuesday morning) it will be up to a category 3 hurricanewith winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour.

For that reason the Florida Governor Ron DeSantisdeclared the state of emergency in 24 of the state’s 67 counties. Among them are those of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach y Monroe, the southernmost. DeSantis also requested a federal Emergency Declaration, as a precautionary measure against the consequences that the cyclone could have.

“This declaration will make available significant resources and support,” the Republican said in announcing it. “It will also free up funding sources for emergency protection measures. Members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and awaiting orders.”

The Mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, warned residents: “It’s time to make preparations.” Although he stressed that “there is no reason to panic”, it is convenient “for everyone to be prepared”, before the possibility.

In the city of Miami, where the problem is not so much the very strong winds as the floods, the Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed that the city is already working to deal with the problem if it arises. The city has become the most wind-resistant in the world by its building code, after the hard lesson learned from Hurricane Andrew 30 years ago.

Mayor Francis Suarez, along with members of his commission and the state senate, giving a press conference asking people to prepare

“The most important thing is always to be prepared. That’s why we tell them that today is the day to prepareyou can’t wait until Sunday,” he urged. Suarez at a press conference. As a Miamian, he has extensive experience in these types of situations.

The recommendation is to have at least one gallon of water (nearly four liters) per person per day of emergency. In other words, if a major hurricane hits, you have to consider supplies for a week, which would mean seven gallons of water per person. It is important to have charged electronics, batteries, flashlights and, if possible, an electric generator because in the event of a hurricane electricity is usually lost. It is also advisable to have medicine on hand, cash and important documents in a plastic bag so they do not get wet. It is important to buy nonperishable food for several days.

But beyond what residents can do on their own, the city is being proactive in trying to have as little flooding as possible. “We have already placed water extractor pumps in key areas like Brickell, Allapatah and the Little Havana, to prevent flooding. We are also verifying that all the permanent pumps are working”, added the mayor.

At the moment all services are active and working regularly. On Monday there will be garbage collection and schools. But with the passing of days, it will be known with greater certainty what can happen with the storm.

The prognosis can change. But the main message that the authorities want to send in Miami is that being prepared is the best way to prevent complications in the coming days.

