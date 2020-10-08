MIA’s Lucia Milazzotto on Europe’s First Physical Market Since Berlin

Rome’s MIA market, the rising showcase for worldwide TV sequence, function movies and documentaries, is on observe to carry its sixth version each bodily and on-line on Oct.14-18 within the Italian capital. The brand new-concept mart – whose acronym stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or Worldwide Audiovisual Market – has secured a calendar spot as an necessary platform to purchase and promote high quality contemporary European movie and TV product (largely in its early levels). MIA features specific significance this 12 months owing to the truth that the Mipcom TV market in Cannes – that instantly precedes it – has gone fully on-line, as has the American Movie Market in November.

Barring problems, MIA, for which roughly 280 worldwide execs are anticipated within the Everlasting Metropolis, would be the first bona fide European market held with a major bodily part since Berlin’s EFM in February, previous to the pandemic.

Selection spoke to MIA director Lucia Milazzotto in regards to the challenges posed by the pandemic to organizing this 12 months’s version. Excerpts from the dialog

How did you navigate by means of the coronavirus disaster and work out how you can set up MIA?

We watched the evolution of the pandemic scenario in varied nations and tried to adapt accordingly. We knew there was excessive expectation for the Cannes Marché, which then happened digitally in June. So with (Italian movement image affiliation) ANICA and (TV producers’ affiliation) APA the very first thing we did was make investments to arrange a digital platform that assured the occasion would happen and would additionally permit the participation of people that couldn’t bodily attend.

However on the identical time we made a powerful dedication to carry a bodily occasion in an effort to supply a European setting the place, after virtually a 12 months of hiatus, spontaneous conferences amongst professionals might happen which can be actually necessary for networking. The platform could be a enterprise booster, however it could actually’t change the casual private contact that has been particularly typical of MIA from the onset.

MIA has all the time been completely completely different from MIPCOM and AFM. What’s the idea behind it and its raison d’être?

MIA was born as a selected format, a re-think of current market formulation. We’re concentrating on these gamers who more and more function fluidly by means of all sectors within the worth chain. We symbolize three interconnected universes: films, drama, and docs, and we’ve been following these three sectors by means of the evolution of the market.

On high of that we’re a boutique market; we don’t have ambitions to develop into large. We wish to be very environment friendly by way of the purpose that we set ourselves as our mission, which is to be a market born to maintain the internationalization of Italy’s media trade. Italy’s large asset is medium- to high-quality product. So we’re focusing on high-quality product with a powerful European connotation.

I feel it’s truthful to say the worldwide trade has responded positively.

Sure. That is an method to which trade operators have reacted properly. By being a smaller market MIA represents a extra environment friendly and efficient proposition in contrast with markets that come proper earlier than or after us, particularly given our consideration to high-quality European product. It’s a typical B2B enterprise market.

In the end it comes all the way down to the product that’s on show.

We focus on very new product. The concept is to not be the final market of the 12 months, however the first market of the next 12 months. On this respect our choice is essential. We obtained 400 tasks this 12 months. Roughly 30% greater than final 12 months by way of submissions. We’re a really selective and curated market that presents significantly attention-grabbing and modern product.

So what’s the anticipated turnout at MIA this 12 months?

As issues stand, Italians apart, now we have roughly 280 anticipated attendees, 99% of which coming from European nations. Most of that are coming from France, U.Okay., the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. There’s loads of need to return to doing enterprise in a bodily setting. The response from the worldwide trade has been robust. They’ve welcomed our try and try to create a bodily market that may permit Europeans to convey contemporary product in varied levels to {the marketplace}.

And the way are they getting into Italy? What’s the travel-to-Rome scenario in the intervening time by way of sanitary laws?

We’re following the Schengen guidelines and Italy’s COVID-19 swab testing guidelines. There are swab check necessities for individuals coming from varied nations, which has develop into the norm in our sector. If our visitors can’t do a swab check earlier than leaving, they will do one at Rome airport.