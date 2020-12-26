Michael Alig Useless: Inspiration for ‘Social gathering Monster’ Movie Was 54

Michael Alig, the New York Metropolis membership promoter who within the early- to mid-Nineties made a reputation for himself because the chief of the “Membership Children,” and was subsequently convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the 1996 loss of life of Andre “Angel” Melendez — the inspiration for the 2003 movie “Social gathering Monster” starring Macauley Kulkin — has died of an obvious heroin overdose. He was 54. The New York Each day Information reported that Alig was present in his Manhattan residence on Christmas Day. His loss of life is believed to have occurred on Dec. 24.

Alig’s story, from wide-eyed Indiana teenager to infamous downtown NYC hipster who helped put well-known nightclub The Limelight on the map, garnered vital consideration exterior of the native scene thanks largely to a 1999 e book written by his membership pal James St. James, “Disco Massacre: A Fabulous however True Story of Homicide in Clubland.” Later renamed “Social gathering Monster,” it, together with reporting of the homicide, served because the inspiration for the film 2003 film co-starring Seth Inexperienced as St. James.

Info in regards to the March 17, 1996 homicide, which was carried out by Alig and his then-roommate, Robert “Freeze” Riggs, was first revealed in an April 1996 article in downtown weekly the Village Voice written by Michael Musto. Though Musto disguised the identities of these concerned, it was identified to many within the scene that Alig was accountable for the heinous act — after killing Melendez with a number of blows by hammer, Alig and Riggs dismembered the physique and packed it right into a cardboard field which they dumped within the Hudson river — largely as a result of he was brazenly boasting about it.

Nonetheless, it took some time for the authorities to assemble a case. On the time, the town, beneath a mandate from then-mayor Rudy Giuliani, was waging a struggle towards nightlife and seeking to bust (and subsequently deport) Limelight proprietor Pater Gatien whose membership portfolio (which included The Tunnel and Membership USA) personified the excessive instances of the late ’80s and early ’90s. Within the metropolis’s PR efforts to carry down the membership enterprise, the Limelight was labeled a “drug grocery store” within the press, an albatross that Gatien asserts was unfaithful in his e book “The Membership King: My Rise, Reign, and Fall in New York Nightlife,” launched in April of this 12 months.

The Limelight was Gatien’s best-known franchise. First opened in Atlanta, the New York membership discovered its residence on the former Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion, a shocking Gothic Revival brownstone on Sixth Avenue. However as soon as federal brokers received concerned in investigating drug transactions on the web site — Melendez was in actual fact dealing to membership patrons and Alig had owed him a major drug debt — the Limelight’s celebration nights have been ostensibly over. Though it will reopen sporadically all through the ’90s, it relaunched as The Avalon in 2003 however was shuttered 4 years later. Since 2014, it’s served as a fitness center.

Melendez’s stays have been found off Staten Island weeks after the homicide and in October 1997, Alig and Riggs each took plea offers — to first-degree manslaughter — and have been sentenced to 10 to twenty years in jail. In 2010, Riggs was launched on parole, adopted by Alig in Might 2014.

The movie “Social gathering Monster,” launched whereas Alig was imprisoned, introduced the story of the Membership Children to the world. Along with Culkin and Inexperienced, Wilson Cruz performed Melendez and Wilmer Valderrama was DJ Keoki, Alig’s boyfriend within the years throughout which he was constructing his membership persona. Chloë Sevigny, Marilyn Manson and Natasha Lyonne had smaller roles and real-life clubbers Amanda Lepore and Richie Wealthy made cameos.

Michael Alig at The Tunnel in 1993

Steve Eichner/NameFace

The 2016 documentary “Glory Daze: The Life and Instances of Michael Alig” chronicled his story in nice element and had cameras rolling upon his launch from jail. Shortly afterwards, St. James screened “Social gathering Monster” for a freed Alig, astutely noting that the film is what an amazing majority of individuals know to be Alig’s story.

In interviews since his launch, Alig took some points with the film’s portrayal and has additionally tried to right the narrative, notably because it concerned Melendez, citing his personal drug use as creating “one other actuality, versus a premeditated act.

Alig’s struggles with drug use continued even after his 17-year jail stint. In 2017, Alig was arrested within the Bronx for smoking crystal meth. His Dec. 24 loss of life has been attributed to a heroin overdose, although further particulars have but to be revealed.

Some 25 years after Melendez’s loss of life, the legacy of Alig and the Membership Children continues to fascinate, as evidenced by the 2020 releases of Gatien’s e book and of “Within the Limelight: The Visible Ecstasy of NYC Nightlife within the 90s,” by photographer Steve Eichner. Talking to Selection in October, Eichner famous that “this was an actual second in tradition… a second in New York Metropolis historical past.”

Alas, just like the treadmills that at present occupy the Limelight’s as soon as hallowed partitions, time marches on.