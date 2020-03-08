Michael and Jowita win The Greatest Dancer with “queen of dance” Oti Mabuse

BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer got here to an in depth final night time, crowning its successful crew in a aggressive last.

Contestants have been tasked with performing twice, first a brand new dance with their superstar captain, adopted by their favorite previous routine of the collection.

Ultimately, the coveted title went to ballroom and Latin dancers Michael and Jowita, who had been coached by present Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse.

They took dwelling £50,000 in prize cash and bagged the chance to carry out on Strictly when it returns on the finish of the 12 months.

Jowita mentioned: “I don’t know what to say. I’d like to thank all of you guys for voting and thanks, Oti, a lot for giving us the chance.”

They have been up in opposition to some powerful competitors, together with Dancepoint’s Alice in Wonderland efficiency, Harrison Vaughan’s dramatic Pennywise routine and Cheryl’s spectacular younger duo Lily and Joseph.

Nevertheless, followers appeared to agree that Michael and Jowita have been completely deserving winners…

???? FOR ONCE THE BRITISH PUBLIC GOT IT RIGHT ???? #TheGreatestDancer pic.twitter.com/CnfVLPvkCM — ???????????????????? ????’???????????????????? (@adamfelixobrien) March 7, 2020

Michael & Jowita !! ???????????????? precise crime in the event that they don’t turn out to be professionals on strictly ????????‍♀️#TheGreatestDancer #tgd pic.twitter.com/SwGr9AMsDO — Jess 🙂 (@jessyeo_) March 7, 2020

I had the privilege of watching #michaeljowita mirror audition. Fell in ????with them that day, championed them entire collection & delighted they have been topped The Greatest Dancer! @OtiMabuse Midas Contact continues #TheGreatestDancer pic.twitter.com/eLh28MboDO — Nicki Ingram (@NicolaIngram30) March 8, 2020

This win continues a sterling document for skilled Oti Mabuse, who coached the successful act on final 12 months’s collection of The Greatest Dancer and not too long ago received Strictly with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

JUST IMAGINE THE POWER IF OTI WON

2019: The Greatest Dancer With Ellie

2019: Strictly With Kelvin

2020: The Greatest Dancer With Micheal and Jowita.#TheGreatestDancer — Peter ???? (@PeterTalksTV) March 7, 2020

Let’s all hail the queen of dance and queen of bbc one @OtiMabuse ,not simply double winner and 2 years operating champion of #TheGreatestDancer but in addition the present champion of #Strictlycomedancing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/crmfdAelZN — Sean ferguson (@fergu65) March 7, 2020

The Greatest Dancer will return to BBC One on Friday 13th March for a particular superstar version as half of Sport Aid 2020.