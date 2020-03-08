General News

Michael and Jowita win The Greatest Dancer with “queen of dance” Oti Mabuse

March 8, 2020
2 Min Read

BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer got here to an in depth final night time, crowning its successful crew in a aggressive last.

Contestants have been tasked with performing twice, first a brand new dance with their superstar captain, adopted by their favorite previous routine of the collection.

Ultimately, the coveted title went to ballroom and Latin dancers Michael and Jowita, who had been coached by present Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse.

They took dwelling £50,000 in prize cash and bagged the chance to carry out on Strictly when it returns on the finish of the 12 months.

Jowita mentioned: “I don’t know what to say. I’d like to thank all of you guys for voting and thanks, Oti, a lot for giving us the chance.”

They have been up in opposition to some powerful competitors, together with Dancepoint’s Alice in Wonderland efficiency, Harrison Vaughan’s dramatic Pennywise routine and Cheryl’s spectacular younger duo Lily and Joseph.

Nevertheless, followers appeared to agree that Michael and Jowita have been completely deserving winners…

This win continues a sterling document for skilled Oti Mabuse, who coached the successful act on final 12 months’s collection of The Greatest Dancer and not too long ago received Strictly with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

The Greatest Dancer will return to BBC One on Friday 13th March for a particular superstar version as half of Sport Aid 2020.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment