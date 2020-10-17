Michael B. Jordan Boards ‘Static Shock’ Movie

Michael B. Jordan will produce “Static Shock,” a film adaptation of the comedian ebook, unveiled by Reginald Hudlin throughout August’s DC FanDome.

Jordan revealed on Friday that he’ll produce the pic by means of his Warner Bros.-based Outlier Society banner.

Static, aka Virgil Hawkins, was created by Milestone Media and DC Comics within the Nineteen Nineties. The character is a teen who transforms right into a superhero with electromagnetic powers. A “Static Shock” animated collection aired on Children’ WB within the early 2000s and was one of many few superhero collection starring a Black character.

“I’m proud to be part of constructing a brand new universe centered round Black superheroes; our neighborhood deserves that,” Jordan mentioned in a press release. “Outlier Society is dedicated to bringing to life numerous comedian ebook content material throughout all platforms and we’re excited to accomplice with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this preliminary step.”

Hudlin is writing a “Static Shock” digital comedian collection starting in February. He revived Milestone Media in 2015.

Jordan broke out as Oscar Grant within the 2013 drama “Fruitvale Station” and portrayed boxer Adonis Creed within the two “Rocky” sequels, “Creed” and “Creed II.” He performed the antagonist Erik Killmonger within the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther,” then starred in and produced the 2019 authorized drama “Simply Mercy” by means of his Warner Bros. first-look deal. Amazon has a 2021 launch deliberate for Jordan’s “With out Regret,” a origin story written by Tom Clancy about John Kelly — a Navy SEAL who avenges his spouse’s homicide by the hands of brutal Baltimore drug gangsters, solely to seek out himself entangled in a bigger conspiracy.

Jordan can also be hooked up to star within the Sony drama “Journal for Jordan” directed by Denzel Washington. Jordan is repped by WME, M88 and lawyer Greg Slewett.