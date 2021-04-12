Michael B. Jordan explains Sylvester Stallone’s absence in Creed 3

The actor and director of Creed 3Michael B. Jordan has shed some light on Sylvester Stallone’s absence in the next installment of the Rocky spin-off series.

In an interview with our fellow IGN in the US, Jim Vejvoda, during the promotion of Without Remorse (by Tom Clancy), Jordan has revealed that one of the biggest reasons why Sylvester Stallone is not in the new installment is because “this It’s a franchise, it’s Creed, and they want the Adonis story to move forward. ” It is clear that they want to stop linking to the Rocky story.

“Yes, I think we knew that Sylvester would not return but, you know, his essence, his spirit … there will always be a little bit of Rocky in Adonis” said Jordan. “But this is the Creed franchise, we don’t want to build this story and his world around Adonis and move on. She is perfectly respectful and holds a lot of love for what he has created, so I hope the kids like this .. . what we are preparing. It is going to be something special. “

Stallone’s representative confirmed his absence in the upcoming film to The Hollywood Reporter. No explanation has been given or the possible reasons for this decision have been commented on at the official level.

This will make Creed 3 the first film in the series in which Sylvester Stallone does not make an appearance. Stallone earned an Oscar nomination in 2015 for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Rocky Balboa in Creed, directed by Ryan Coogler. He was also nominated for Best Actor for his original role as Rocky in 1976, 39 years earlier.