Michael B. Jordan’s ‘With out Regret’ Moved Back to 2021 – Variety

Paramount Footage has determined to transfer its Michael B. Jordan spy thriller “Tom Clancy’s With out Regret” again practically 5 months from Oct. 2 to Feb. 26, 2021.

Paramount made the transfer on Friday following a number of different main titles being shifted again as Hollywood adjusts to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic with “Tenet,” “Mulan,” and “Invoice & Ted Face the Music” choosing delays. As coronavirus numbers proceed to rise within the U.S., the exhibition enterprise is going through the truth that some theaters could not reopen till August or later.

Tom Clancy’s “With out Regret” was first printed in 1993 and is an origin story within the 1970s about John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who avenges his spouse’s homicide by brutal drug gangsters in Baltimore solely to discover himself inside a bigger conspiracy.

The forged contains Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Todd Lasance, Luke Mitchell and Cam Gigandet.

Akiva Goldsman is the producer of “With out Regret” with Jordan, Josh Appelbaum, and Andre Nemec additionally producing. “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” director Stefano Sollima is directing from a script by Taylor Sheridan.

“With out Regret” is now scheduled to open on Feb. 26 in opposition to Common’s Bob Odenkirk’s action-thriller “No one,” which additionally stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, and J.P. Manoux. Common introduced in April that it was pushing again “No one” from Aug. 14. “No one” is directed by Ilya Naishuller (“Hardcore Henry”), from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the “John Wick” franchise.