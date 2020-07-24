Michael B. Jordan’s ‘With out Regret’ Selling to Amazon

Amazon Studios is in last negotiations to purchase worldwide rights to “With out Regret” from Paramount Photos, Selection has realized.

The Tom Clancy thriller stars Michael B. Jordan as U.S. Navy SEAL John Clark. If it closes, the pact is sensible for Amazon, which backs “Jack Ryan,” the espionage sequence starring John Krasinski because the titular CIA analyst. It will additionally give the streaming service a significant action-adventure with one of many hottest stars within the enterprise. It could be an indication of the extra business and broadly interesting course that Amazon hopes to go sooner or later after a interval of constructing extra arthouse fare. The movie is anticipated to premiere on Amazon Prime.

“With out Regret” is directed by Stefano Sollima, who beforehand collaborated with Amazon on the drug trafficking sequence “ZeroZeroZero.” It co-stars Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Luke Mitchell. Taylor Sheridan of “Hell or Excessive Water” and “Sicario” fame wrote the script, with Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman (“A Stunning Thoughts”) penning the newest draft.

Clark is one among Clancy’s most beloved characters, having been beforehand performed by the likes of Willem Dafoe (“Clear and Current Hazard”) and Liev Schreiber (“The Sum of All Fears”). “With out Regret” follows him as he tries to actual vengeance for his spouse’s homicide.

With most home theaters closed due to the unfold of COVID-19, Paramount has bought a few of its titles to streaming providers. It has beforehand moved the likes of Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “The Lovebirds” to Netflix.

“With out Regret’s” producers embrace Jordan, Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and André Nemec. Skydance Media co-financed the image.

Amazon and Paramount couldn’t be reached for remark.