Michael Ballack would be in a relationship with a woman 24 years younger who was a friend of his son

Michael Ballack’s new love

This week the main German portals echoed the news that has former footballer Michael Ballack as the protagonist. The 45-year-old former player who defended the colors of Bayern Munich and Chelsea, among other clubs, at his time as a professional was in a relationship with a 21-year-old model and who was a friend of her late son.

Emilio Ballack He lost his life in a quadricycle accident in August 2021 in Troia, a town near Lisbon, Portugal, where his father had bought a house a few years ago. Although no details of the event were provided, it was said that local firefighters had to attend and remove the body of the 18-year-old.

According to the images published by the site BildMichael is now entering into a romantic relationship with Sophia Schneiderhan, a 21-year-old model who was part of her son’s group of friends for years and whom she has known since her teens. The German portal reported that sources close to the former soccer player assure that the woman who since she was 13 years old has been working as a model for different clothing companies “is doing very well”, and that she has been important in this time to go through the duel.

Michael Ballack was photographed in an art gallery in Switzerland with his new girlfriend

The news of Emilio’s death was a blow to Ballack’s life.. He was one of three brothers in the family, born in 2002 behind the oldest Louis and the youngest Jordi. The information provided by European media indicates that the Legal Medicine corps of the Hospital do Litoral Alentejano (HLA), in Santiago do Cacém, was the one that transferred him before he was rescued by the Grandola Fire Department, to the National Institute of Emergencies Medical (INEM) and the GNR. There were 12 operators distributed in 6 vehicles.

The talented former midfielder who emerged from Chemnitzer, who also went through Kaiserslautern, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, before making a career at Chelsea, an entity with which he won 6 titles (plus a Bundesliga with Kaiserslautern and 7 stars with Munich), He was emblem and captain of his national team, with which he participated in two World Cups (runner-up in Korea-Japan 2002 and third in Germany 2006), three European Championships (2000, 2004 and runner-up in 2008) and two Confederations Cups.

Michael Ballack with his son Emilio (michaelballackofficial)

