Michael Bay Is Working On A Pandemic Thriller, And It’s Filming Soon

Are you aware what you want proper now? A contemporary dose of Bayhem. A minimum of, that’s what producer/director/pyrotechnics fanatic Michael Bay thinks, as he’s gearing as much as make a brand new movie titled Songbird. In fact, what’s much more insane to understand is the truth that this film is seeking to movie within the very close to future. Like, say, within the subsequent 5 weeks.
Deadline reviews that Michael Bay has signed on to be one among Songbird’s producers, with author/director Adam Mason and co-writer Simon Boyes set because the artistic group. The movie, set within the close to way forward for two years from now, sees the coronavirus mutating after a number of waves of lockdowns and rollbacks have turned the disaster into a way more sophisticated matter. So in the event you’re a kind of individuals who like to look at motion pictures like Outbreak and Contagion in the midst of the present pandemic, it seems such as you’re in luck.
When it comes to being the primary movie to the pandemic disaster, Songbird has formally misplaced that crown to the indie movie Corona, which was accomplished earlier than the nice lockdown. Nonetheless, this Michael Bay-produced venture may very well be the primary film to movie in Los Angeles throughout a state of lockdown.
Apart from the naked bones story particulars, there’s not a lot supplied in the best way of how precisely this film will play out. That being mentioned, there’s an attention-grabbing element listed that may unlock simply how this film will work in the long term.
Songbird’s method is being likened to 2 very particular movie franchises: Paranormal Exercise and Cloverfield. If that is any indication on how this film is to play out, there may very well be massive sequences of individuals chatting over discovered footage from group video calls. However, after all, this being a Michael Bay-produced movie, there’s a risk that there can be some venturing into the open air of Los Angeles, and there is perhaps some explosions on this story of supposed authorities conspiracy.
The manufacturing part for Songbird is within the early days, and greater than probably there can be a good lid stored on high of this movie’s story and forged. However in its personal bizarre form of means, it feels prefer it’s the precise time to make a fictionalized model of what’s been occurring on the earth at present. It’s a catharsis that may assist people out in these darkish, unsure instances. Additionally, if Mickey Rourke can end a film in the midst of the worldwide well being disaster this pandemic has triggered, then anybody with the precise tips and sufficient moxie to match that of Rourke absolutely has the precise stuff to make it occur.
Songbird has no launch date specified in the interim, however as quickly as we’ve obtained an replace on this venture’s standing, you possibly can guess CinemaBlend will break that information because it occurs.
