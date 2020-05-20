Michael Bay Is Working On A Pandemic Thriller, And It’s Filming Soon

The manufacturing part for Songbird is within the early days, and greater than probably there can be a good lid stored on high of this movie’s story and forged. However in its personal bizarre form of means, it feels prefer it’s the precise time to make a fictionalized model of what’s been occurring on the earth at present. It’s a catharsis that may assist people out in these darkish, unsure instances. Additionally, if Mickey Rourke can end a film in the midst of the worldwide well being disaster this pandemic has triggered, then anybody with the precise tips and sufficient moxie to match that of Rourke absolutely has the precise stuff to make it occur.