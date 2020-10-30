Michael Bay-Produced ‘Songbird’ Sells Key International Territories

“Songbird,” a feature-length thriller produced underneath quarantine, has bought key worldwide territories for theatrical distribution.

Produced by Michael Bay and Invisible Narratives, the movie options “Riverdale” star KJ Apa amongst a big ensemble and tells of a struggle for love amidst the tip of the world. Adam Mason (“Into the Darkish”) directs from a script co-written with Simon Boyes (“Misconduct”).

Patrons embrace Roadshow (Australia and New Zealand), Leonine (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Metropolitan (France), Sena (Iceland), Infamous (Italy), Solar (Latin America and Spain), BG Movie (Turkey), ACME Movie (Baltics), High Movie (CIS), Mandarin Movement Media (Hong Kong), Salim Ramia (Center East), Golden Village Photos (Singapore), FilmFinity (South Africa) and Inexperienced Narae (South Korea).

Demi Moore, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Jenna Ortega, Alexandra Daddario and Paul Walter Hauser co-star.

“It’s a dystopian, scary world, nevertheless it’s a romantic film about two individuals who wish to be collectively, however they will’t,” Mason not too long ago mentioned of the movie, a trailer for which launched Thursday. “It’s ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ however they’re separated by her entrance door and by the virus.”

Bay is the director of splashy motion classics together with “Transformers” and “The Rock,” and a filmmaker behind hits like “A Quiet Place” and “The Purge.” Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman are producing for Invisible Narratives, together with Catchlight Studios’ Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark, and Marcei Brown. The movie can also be produced by Eben Davidson for Invisible Narratives and government produced by Michael Kase.

Mason is repped by 3 Arts and ICM Companions, and Bay is represented by WME. Endeavor Content material is dealing with worldwide gross sales for the movie. STXFilms will launch the mission domestically and within the UK.