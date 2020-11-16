Michael Bay’s Pandemic Thriller ‘Songbird’ Heads Directly to PVOD

In a launch plan becoming for a film a couple of lethal pandemic that’s pressured everybody into lockdown, STX’s sci-fi thriller “Songbird” received’t play in theaters and as an alternative will debut on house leisure.

Beginning on Dec. 11, audiences can hire the movie for $19.99 for a 48-hour interval. STX stated “Songbird” will land on a streaming service following its premium video-on-demand run, however the studio declined to disclose which one.

“The pandemic has affected each facet of our enterprise, from manufacturing to launch, however ‘Songbird’ demonstrates {that a} nimble studio like STX can discover efficient and worthwhile methods to make their motion pictures work,” stated STXfilms Movement Image Group chairman Adam Fogelson. “The present should go on. ‘Songbird’ is an exciting film that may converse to audiences on this second because it retains them on the sting of their seats.”

Produced by Michael Bay, “Songbird” was filmed fully through the coronavirus disaster. It was the primary film to shoot in Los Angeles in the course of the continuing pandemic.

The movie takes place years sooner or later, during which a mutated strand of coronavirus, known as COVID-23, continues to wreak havoc on the world’s inhabitants. Because the country-wide lockdown stretches into its fourth yr, contaminated Individuals are pressured into quarantine camps. Amid the dystopia, one courier (portrayed by “Riverdale” star KJ Apa) who’s immune to the virus, falls in love with an aspiring artist (Sofia Carson), who’s believed to turn out to be contaminated.

Adam Mason directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes. “Songbird” additionally stars Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Demi Moore and Paul Walter Hauser.