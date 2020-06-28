Michael Bay’s Pandemic Thriller ‘Songbird’ Sells to Leonine – Variety

Michael Bay-produced pandemic thriller “Songbird” has secured its first worldwide sale out of the digital Cannes market.

European powerhouse Leonine has snapped up rights for German-speaking Europe, Variety can reveal. It’s believed there’s been robust curiosity on the continent, and that quite a few U.S. distributors are additionally circling the movie, which was shopped to patrons this previous week.

Principal solid contains Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare. ICM Companions and Endeavor Content material are dealing with worldwide gross sales.

Produced by Adam Goodman and Eben Davidson’s Invisible Narratives in partnership with Bay and Catchlight Studios, “Songbird” is ready two years sooner or later, the place a pandemic rages on, persevering with to mutate and wreak havoc world wide. The movie — which has been likened to a hybrid between “Paranormal Exercise” and “Cloverfield” — is concentrated on an important employee who’s immune to the virus, working as a supply driver touring continually throughout an unspecified metropolis, which is split alongside class strains. Compelled to be other than his girlfriend, who’s in lockdown, he should overcome a strong household, helmed by Moore’s character, to reunite together with his accomplice.

Associated Tales

The movie marks the second main Cannes-sold venture to be picked up by KKR-backed main Leonine, which was fashioned in 2019 by means of the merger of Tele München Group, Universum Movie, i&u TV, and Wiedemann & Berg Movie. The studio additionally swooped for STX Worldwide’s Chris Pine-starring thriller “Violence of Motion” initially of the market.

“Songbird,” which is directed by “Into the Darkish” helmer Adam Mason, can be among the many first to shoot in Los Angeles following lockdown, because it appears to be like to use progressive filming methods and strict social distancing practices. Filmmakers are believed to be offering distant coaching for the actors.

The movie additionally slots into a gradual run of pandemic-themed tasks now coming to the fore. On Saturday, “Bombshell” and “The Huge Brief” author Charles Randolph was introduced as directing a film in regards to the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic in China for SK International. In the meantime, final week, Michael Winterbottom was revealed to have signed on to write and direct a sequence on U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s muddled response to the pandemic.

Given its formidable manufacturing plans, “Songbird” could also be first out the gate. The venture hails from former Paramount manufacturing chief Goodman and former Disney exec Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives and Bay.

Director Mason co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes (“Misconduct”). Bay is producing alongside Goodman and Davidson of Invisible Narratives, which is partnered on the venture with Catchlight Studios and founders Jeanette Volturno, former head of manufacturing at Blumhouse, and Jason Clark, former boss of Seth MacFarlane’s manufacturing firm Fuzzy Door, in addition to Marcei Brown, Jessica Malanaphy and Rick A. Osako.

Mason is repped by three Arts and ICM Companions, whereas Bay is represented by WME.

Cinematographer Jacques Jouffret (“The Purge”), a longtime Bay affiliate who has labored throughout the “Transformers” franchise, is capturing the movie, with manufacturing designer Jennifer Spence (“Paranormal Exercise” and “Annabelle” franchises), and Nancy Nayor casting.