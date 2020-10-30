Michael Bay’s ‘Songbird’ Trailer Shows World Destroyed by Pandemic

A mutated strand of coronavirus referred to as COVID-23 wreaks havoc on the world in “Songbird,” produced by Michael Bay.

On Thursday, the primary trailer for the pandemic thriller confirmed a world trapped in lockdown for 4 years, reaching 8.4 million deaths in a single 12 months. The film takes place in 2024 and stars Okay.J. Apa and Sofia Carson, who play a pair separated by the pandemic and dwelling below martial legislation. Apa’s character claims to be immune from the virus, which can assist him as he searches for his girlfriend, who’s pressured to evacuate her residence after her neighbor contracts the virus.

“It’s a dystopian, scary world, however it’s a romantic film about two individuals who need to be collectively, however they will’t,” director Adam Mason instructed Leisure Weekly. “It’s ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ however they’re separated by her entrance door and by the virus.”

On capturing the movie a few pandemic throughout a pandemic, Mason stated the restrictions set by COVID-19 tips reminded him of prior units he had labored on. “I usually do the lighting and the digicam work myself,” he stated. “So, I’m used to being very near the actors and filming on this very intimate method that was completely suited to filming throughout the guidelines and laws of the lockdown. I discovered it extremely liberating as a result of everybody was simply so blissful to be concerned.”

Mason wrote the script alongside Simon Boyes. Fellow solid members embody Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Alexandra Daddario, Demi Moore, Peter Stormare and Paul Walter Hauser. Adam Goodman, Invisible Narratives, Catchlight Movies and Michael Bay produce the movie. Watch its new trailer beneath.