Michael Brooks, Political Commentator and Podcast Host, Dies at 37

Michael Brooks, a political commentator who hosted the net sequence “The Michael Brooks Present” and “The Majority Report,” died of a “sudden medical situation,” the present’s Twitter account introduced on Monday. He was 37.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Brooks: a son, brother, pal and true comrade to so many, resulting from a sudden medical situation,” the Twitter assertion learn. “Michael believed in bringing folks collectively within the battle for love and justice, combating for all poor and working folks, a battle that he understood to be world. He knew the one manner we may do that was by bringing folks collectively & made his life’s work bringing folks from completely different backgrounds and nations collectively. We hope you be part of us in honoring him by persevering with that work.”

“The Majority Report” is a every day, political speak present that releases its episodes on YouTube and podcast companies like iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio and others. Since 2013, Brooks appeared as a contributor on the present and mentioned politics and cultural points. “The Michael Brooks Present” launched in 2017 with Brooks because the host discussing politics, historical past and popular culture.

Brooks additionally appeared as an analyst on Al Jazeera English, Huffington Put up and different shops, in keeping with the present’s web site. He additionally wrote two books, “Towards the Internet: A Cosmopolitan Reply to the New Proper” and “The Buddha’s Playbook,” co-written with Josh Summers.

Brooks’ household will create a basis in his honor and requested that individuals deal with “all people with respect and dignity” to honor him.

“It’s unimaginable to seize the influence he had, and he shall be missed sorely,” the assertion mentioned. “His household and buddies wish to guarantee this work continues and are making ready plans for the easiest way to make sure this combat continues. His household will launch as assertion within the close to future about plans to maintain his work alive by making a basis in his honor. Whereas the shape it’s going to take is unsure, Michael’s household needs to maintain his work alive and asks all who want to contribute proceed doing so within the typical channels. Now we’ll honor Michael by treating all people with respect and dignity.”