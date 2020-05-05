Michael Buble Had To Get An MRI After Sledgehammer Incident On HGTV’s Celebrity IOU

Drew and Jonathan Scott, greatest often known as the Property Brothers, have been bringing a slew of superstar company on their new present, Celebrity IOU. With the assistance of the HGTV staples, stars like Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy, and Brad Pitt have been in a position to renovate the properties of their nearest and dearest. Within the episode known as “Michael Bublé’s Stunning Shock!,” the singer was all about renovating his late grandfather’s house in order that his former caretaker may dwell in it. Nevertheless, Bublé might have gotten a bit too enthusiastic about demolition day. He picked up a sledgehammer to point out the brothers “how powerful I used to be,” but it surely didn’t prove so nice afterward. Right here’s what Bublé advised ET: