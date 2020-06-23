Michael Caine to host new Audible podcast about infamous heists

Academy Award-winner Sir Michael Caine is to host a new podcast subsequent month about outstanding heists world wide.

Heist with Michael Caine, a six-part Audible collection, will see The Italian Job and Batman actor take a look at extraordinary heists and robberies from world wide.

From the Antwerp diamond theft (the most important in historical past) to the Transylvania College uncommon guide heist, 87-year-old Caine will inform tales that “impressed a few of Hollywood’s most-famous heist movies” as remembered by the criminals, detectives and victims concerned.

The collection can be accessible for obtain on the Audible web site from seventh July.

Caine stated of the podcast, “All through my profession I’ve been fortunate sufficient to be concerned in a few of cinema’s most well-known heists, however the true tales on this collection are completely astounding.”

“They actually do imply it once they say reality is stranger than fiction – the ingenuity of the perpetrators, and the dedication of these working to convey them to justice, is a marvel to pay attention to,” he stated. “To amend a a lot beloved phrase, this podcast’ll blow your bloody socks off.”

Caine, who appeared in Alfie, Soiled Rotten Scoundrels and Educating Rita, lately starred in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming spy thriller Tenet, which is about for launch on 31st July 2020.

Heist With Michael Caine is accessible for obtain from Thursday seventh July on Audible.

