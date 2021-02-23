Michael Cassel Group Hires Disney Theatrical’s Jane Abramson

Australia-based theatrical producer Michael Cassel Group is planting a flag in the US. The corporate has made its first New York Metropolis-based rent, tapping Jane Abramson to function its new head of artistic improvement. It’s a statement-making transfer. Abramson joins Michael Cassel Group from Disney Theatrical Group, the place she held the position of director of artistic improvement. Over the past twenty years she has managed and helped launch a number of Broadway musicals for Disney equivalent to “Frozen,” “Aladdin,” “Newsies,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Mary Poppins” and “The Lion King.” She additionally assisted with regional, worldwide, and developmental productions of “Hercules,” “Freaky Friday,” “The Jungle Ebook,” “Shakespeare in Love,” “Aida,” “Tarzan” and “Excessive Faculty Musical.”

Michael Cassel Group is at the moment engaged on a post-pandemic slate of worldwide productions that features the Australian premiere of “Hamilton” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Youngster,” in addition to a world tour of “The Lion King.”

Abramson will report back to Head of Manufacturing Todd Lacy and be accountable together with Mike McLeish, director of artistic improvement, for figuring out, nurturing and producing new initiatives.

“New York Metropolis is arguably the theater capital of the world, and this was a transfer we knew we needed to get proper.” mentioned Michael Cassel, the corporate’s CEO “Jane is likely one of the most completed artistic executives working in our business and her popularity is second-to-none. Her expertise collaborating with authors, composers, administrators and artistic groups throughout the globe, mixed together with her expertise in nurturing new work, will assist speed up our concentrate on creating high quality theatrical leisure. Jane’s

presence in New York permits us not solely the chance to understand our work internationally but additionally helps put us on the heart of recent concepts, tales and theatrical IP.”

“I’m thrilled to be becoming a member of the Michael Cassel Group,” Abramson mentioned. “That is an extremely thrilling alternative to construct on the corporate’s sturdy slate of various tales already in improvement and to collaborate with esteemed artists throughout the globe. I can’t wait to get working with among the world’s greatest composers, writers and artistic groups, in addition to uncovering the following technology of nice theater expertise.”

In 2018, in collaboration together with her Disney colleagues, Abramson co-founded and co produced Girls’s Day on Broadway which has grown from an annual discussion board to year-round programming. Independently, Abramson co-founded the non-profit manufacturing firm PenneySeal Productions and produced unique performs, musicals and brief movies.