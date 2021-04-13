Michael Cera Joins Amy Schumer in Hulu Series ‘Life & Beth’

Michael Cera will star reverse Amy Schumer in the upcoming Hulu comedy sequence “Life & Beth.”

Previously generally known as “Love, Beth,” the present obtained a 10-episode order in July 2019 as a part of a first-look deal Schumer signed with Hulu. She’s going to function the author, director, govt producer, and star of the sequence.

Within the present, Beth’s (Schumer) life seems to be fairly nice on paper. Spectacular to everybody she grew up with, she makes dwelling as a wine distributor. She’s in a long run relationship with a horny, profitable man and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to have interaction along with her previous, her life adjustments eternally. By means of flashbacks to her teen self, Beth begins to learn the way she turned who she is and who she desires to develop into.

Cera will play the function of John, a farmer and chef who’s all the time sincere and to the purpose. The function marks Cera’s first sequence common function since he broke out on the Fox comedy “Arrested Growth,” with Cera reprising his function on the present when it was revived at Netflix. He has primarily labored in options since then, having starred in hits like “Superbad,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” “Juno,” in addition to “Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” “Youth in Revolt,” and “Crystal Fairy and the Magical Cactus” amongst others. On the TV aspect, he recurred on the present “Youngsters’s Hospital” and reprised his function in the Netflix followup “Medical Police.” He has additionally appeared on exhibits just like the followup to “Twin Peaks” at Showtime and a number of episodes of “Drunk Historical past” at Comedy Central. He was additionally nominated for a Tony Award for Kenneth Lonergan’s “Foyer Hero.”

He’s repped by ICM, Thruline Leisure, and Lichter Grossman.

Together with Schumer, Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul will govt produce “Life & Beth.” Endeavor Content material will function the studio and deal with worldwide gross sales on the sequence.