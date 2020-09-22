Michael Chapman Lifeless: ‘Taxi Driver’ Cinematographer Was 84

Cinematographer and director Michael Chapman, identified for his distinctive digital camera work on Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “The Final Waltz,” died Sunday of congestive coronary heart failure. He was 84.

His partner, screenwriter and movie director Amy Holden Jones’ Fb web page confirmed the information of his demise, writing: “Michael Chapman ASC, love of my total grownup life, has handed. Till we meet once more.”

He was nominated for 2 Oscars for greatest cinematography, for “Raging Bull” — with its gritty black and white images — and “The Fugitive.” After taking pictures “Taxi Driver,” he was referred to as “the poet of the sidewalks,” however was identified to his crew as “Chappy.”

Chapman was mentored by Gordon Willis, for whom he served as digital camera operator on Hal Ashby’s “The Landlord” in addition to on “The Godfather,” “Up the Sandbox” and “Klute.” Ashby then employed him as cinematographer on “The Final Element,” starring Jack Nicholson, earlier than he was employed by Scorsese for “Taxi Driver” in 1975.

After shifting to Los Angeles, his work included the 1978 “Invasion of the Physique Snatchers,” “Lifeless Males Don’t Put on Plaid,” “House Jam,” Kindergarten Cop,” “The Misplaced Boys” and “Ghostbusters II.”

He additionally ventured into directing within the Nineteen Eighties with “Clan of the Cave Bear” and “All of the Proper Strikes,” starring a younger Tom Cruise.

The cinematographer was born on Nov. 21, 1935 in Wellesley, Mass. and attended Columbia U. Chapman entered movie work via his father-in-law, Oscar-nominated French American cinematographer Joe Brun, who didn’t need him to proceed working as a freight brakeman.

He obtained the lifetime achievement award from the American Society of Cinematographers, of which he was a member since 1995, in 2004 and from the Camerimage Worldwide Movie Competition in 2016.

Visible splendor might be “a horrible mistake,” he informed Selection upon the event of the Camerimage honor. “It shouldn’t be lovely — it ought to be acceptable.”

Chapman retired from manufacturing after taking pictures his final movie “The Bridge to Terabithia” and taught movie at North Carolina College of the Arts.

He’s survived by Jones, 4 youngsters and 4 grandchildren. Donations could also be made to www.sheriffsmeadow.org.