Michael Che to Star in Sketch Comedy Series at HBO Max – Variety

Michael Che has arrange his personal sketch comedy collection at HBO Max, Variety has realized.

The streamer has given the collection a six-episode order. Che will star in the collection, with every episode set to deal with a special theme or incident — corresponding to police brutality, unemployment, or falling in love — from a Black vantage level.

“I’m actually excited to be engaged on this present with HBO Max” mentioned Che. “It’s a mission I’ve been desirous about for some time and we now have plenty of sketches we wish to shoot so please put on your masks in order that we will go into manufacturing.”

The collection is produced by Common TV, a division of Common Studio Group, and Broadway Video, with Che, Lorne Michaels, and Erin Doyle serving as government producers.

“Michael brings a definite comedic perspective as he illustrates the uncomfortable truths throughout a number of subjects” mentioned Suzanna Makkos, government vice chairman of unique comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We glance ahead to sharing his distinctive imaginative and prescient and needed perspective with our audiences.”

Che is finest identified for his work on “Saturday Night time Stay,” the place he started working as a author in 2013. He finally rose to co-head author and at the moment serves because the co-host of “Weekend Replace” alongside fellow co-head author Colin Jost. As well as to his arise comedy profession, Che’s different onscreen credit embody time on “The Each day Present” and co-hosting the Emmy Awards with Jost.

He’s repped by UTA, Dixon Expertise, and Hansen Jacobson.