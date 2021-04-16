Michael Corn, Top Producer at ‘Good Morning America,’ Will Depart

The brand new president of ABC Information gained’t begin till Might, however she already has a essential project: The highest producer of ABC’s “Good Morning America” is leaving the present.

Michael Corn, an ABC Information veteran who labored alongside Diane Sawyer at “World Information Tonight” and who has managed “GMA” since 2014, has left the corporate abruptly. “Michael Corn not works for ABC Information,” the Disney unit mentioned in a ready assertion. His exit comes simply as ABC Information staffers are making ready themselves for the arrival of Kim Godwin, a CBS Information govt who on Wednesday was named as the subsequent ABC Information president.

Staffers have been knowledgeable of his departure Thursday afternoon, based on an individual accustomed to the matter. Many have been greatly surprised by the choice.

His leaving isn’t to be taken evenly. “GMA” is the nation’s most-watched morning program and generates tens of millions of {dollars} in income for ABC. It additionally serves as a large promotional platform for the Walt Disney Co., which depends on the present to get the phrase out about a lot of its motion pictures and initiatives. “GMA” is locked in a scorched-earth battle with NBC Information’ “At this time,” Whereas “GMA” attracts an even bigger viewers most weeks, “At this time” instructions a lead among the many viewers that advertisers covet most, folks between 25 and 54.

Corn helped transfer “GMA” into a brand new age, weaving well-liked host and sports activities announcer Michael Strahan into the combination alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. He has lengthy envisioned “GMA” as a stay spectacle, and remodeled the present’s second hour by including an in-studio viewers to the proceedings. In 2018, he launched a “GMA” digital publication and a brand new website for this system’s content material. A 3rd, afternoon hour of this system was launched in 2018 below Strahan and Sara Haines. In the course of the pandemic, it was remodeled right into a hard-news hour led by Amy Robach and TJ Holmes.

Godwin will doubtless have the duty of deciding who ought to fill his position.