Michael Franklin Useless: DGA and WGA Former Executive Dies at 96

Michael Franklin, who used to function the highest govt at the Administrators Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America West, died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 96.

Franklin served at govt director for the WGA West for twenty years earlier than turning into the primary nationwide govt director of the DGA in 1978. He oversaw the institution of formulation for DGA members on pay tv and residence video.

“Michael was a devoted chief within the struggle towards hiring discrimination and it was throughout his tenure that the Guild’s first range committees have been shaped,” the DGA stated.

He was succeeded by Glenn Gumpel in 1987. Franklin was named an honorary life member of the DGA in 1988.

WGA West president David Goodman stated in a press release, “Mike Franklin, the longest-serving govt director within the historical past of the WGAW, represented Hollywood writers throughout two formative a long time, main us via the interval that spanned the top of the Blacklist, the creation of our well being and pension funds, the negotiation of residuals in perpetuity for movie and tv packages and the postwar maturation of movie and tv as dominant cultural forces.”

“Mike went face to face with studio negotiators, together with Lew Wasserman, and received unprecedented beneficial properties for writers within the 1960s and 1970s,” Goodman stated. “His amiable enthusiasm and dogged negotiating model enriched writers and protected their rights in ways in which proceed to serve us in right this moment’s contracts.”

Franklin started his profession as an lawyer for CBS in Los Angeles in 1952, and for the 2 native CBS stations, KNXT tv and KNX radio. He then joined the authorized division of Paramount Footage, the place he labored from 1954-58, earlier than turning into the WGA West govt director for 20 years adopted by 9 years at the DGA.

After retiring from the DGA, he taught the primary course in management-labor relations and collective bargaining within the leisure business at USC’s then Faculty of Cinema-Tv. He additionally served as an arbitrator and a advisor within the leisure business.

Born in Los Angeles, Franklin served with the U.S. Military Corps of Engineers between 1942 and 1946, with time in Japan and the Philippines. Franklin graduated from UCLA in 1948 and from USC’s Faculty of Legislation in 1951. He was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1952.