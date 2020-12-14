Michael Jackson Estate Wins Appeal in HBO ‘Leaving Neverland’ Suit

An appeals courtroom on Monday handed a victory to the property of Michael Jackson in its battle over the 2019 HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which accused the late singer of sexually abusing two younger boys.

The Jackson property sued HBO for $100 million, arguing that the documentary violated a 27-year-old non-disparagement clause from a 1992 live performance movie from the “Harmful” tour. HBO has argued that the clause is irrelevant to the current dispute and accuses the Jackson property of looking for to silence victims of sexual abuse.

Final yr, a decrease courtroom granted the property’s movement to take the dispute to arbitration, as offered by the contract. HBO appealed, however on Monday a three-judge panel of the ninth Circuit Court docket of Appeal upheld the decrease courtroom ruling. The judges conceded that the go well with could also be “frivolous,” as HBO has claimed, however stated it is going to be as much as an arbitrator to make that decision.

“The contract contained a broad arbitration clause that covers claims that HBO disparaged Jackson in violation of ongoing confidentiality obligations,” the panel dominated. “We might solely determine whether or not the events agreed to arbitrate such claims; it’s for the arbitrator to resolve whether or not these claims are meritorious.”

HBO had sought to keep away from arbitration, saying that the community had by no means supposed to grant Jackson and his heirs a veto over something the community may ever need to say about him. The community’s legal professional, Theodore Boutrous, additionally argued that the 1992 contract had successfully expired as soon as both sides fulfilled its obligations.

The panel — Circuit Judges Richard Paez and Lawrence VanDyke and District Choose Karin Immergut — rejected that argument.

“An arbitration clause can nonetheless bind the events, even when the events absolutely carried out the contract years in the past,” they dominated.

The community may enchantment the panel’s ruling to the total ninth Circuit, or now make its argument earlier than an arbitrator.

Jackson’s attorneys, Howard Weitzman and Jonathan Steinsapir, issued a press release praising the ruling.

“The trial choose and now the Ninth Circuit Court docket of Appeals have unanimously rejected HBO’s arguments,” they stated. “Within the courtroom’s personal phrases, HBO ‘agreed that it will not make any disparaging remarks regarding Jackson.’ It’s time for HBO to reply for its violation of its obligations to Michael Jackson.”