Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million From ‘Final Dance’ to Food Banks

Michael Jordan has donated $2 million of earnings from his docuseries “The Final Dance” to native meals banks within the Carolinas and Chicago.

Jordan reportedly made $3 million to $4 million for his participation within the Emmy-winning, 10-part ESPN docuseries detailing his final season with the Chicago Bulls.

“In these difficult occasions and in a yr of unimaginable issue due to COVID-19, it’s extra essential than ever to pause and provides thanks,” Jordan stated in a press release on Wednesday. “I’m proud to be donating further proceeds from ‘The Final Dance’ to Feeding America and its member meals banks within the Carolinas and Chicago to assist feed America’s hungry.”

Jordan beforehand introduced he would donate all of his earnings from the hit collection to Associates of the Kids, a mentorship nonprofit devoted to breaking the cycle of generational poverty.

“An unimaginable present to be pleased about – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to assist our neighbors dealing with starvation! #TheLastDance Each motion makes a distinction. Be a part of Michael & go to http://FeedingAmerica.org/COVID19 to study how one can donate or volunteer this vacation season,” Feeding America tweeted in response to the present.

The NBA legend additionally lately pledged to donate $100 million over the following 10 years to organizations devoted to combating for racial equality.

His donation got here 5 days after he launched a press release condemning George Floyd’s demise by the hands of Minneapolis police in Might, writing, “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial assertion. Till the ingrained racism that enables our nation’s establishments to fail is totally eradicated, we are going to stay dedicated to defending and bettering the lives of Black individuals.”