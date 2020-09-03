Michael Jordan Joins DraftKings as Adviser, Receives Equity Stake

Legendary NBA participant Michael Jordan was named a particular adviser to DraftKings, a web based sports activities wagering and leisure firm. Underneath the appointment, Jordan — at present proprietor of the Charlotte Hornets — will obtain an undisclosed fairness stake in DraftKings.

Jordan will present “steering and strategic recommendation” to DraftKings’ board of administrators on on key enterprise initiatives, together with product improvement, inclusion, fairness and belonging, and advertising and marketing actions, the corporate mentioned.

“Michael Jordan is among the many most necessary figures in sports activities and tradition, who eternally redefined the trendy athlete and entrepreneur,” Jason Robins, DraftKings co-founder and CEO, mentioned in a press release. “The strategic counsel and enterprise acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I’m excited to have him be a part of our workforce.”

DraftKings inventory climbed greater than 8% on the information. The Boston-based firm went public in April.

Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to 6 NBA championships within the ’90s, with ESPN’s current docu-series “The Final Dance” specializing in the workforce’s 1997-98 season. He was inducted into the Basketball Corridor of Fame in 2009 and the NBA has referred to as him “the best basketball participant of all time.”

Jordan additionally has a decades-long predilection for playing, which was touched on in an episode of “The Final Dance.” His playing behavior, which has included betting on golf, card video games and in casinos, prompted an NBA probe in 1993 when he performed for the Bulls; the investigation in the end cleared Jordan of violating league guidelines.

An NBA rep, in a press release to Selection about Jordan’s new position as an adviser to DraftKings, mentioned, “NBA workforce buyers, together with governors, are permitted to have involvement with sports activities betting and fantasy sports activities companies, topic to safeguards required underneath league guidelines to forestall precise or perceived conflicts of curiosity.”

DraftKings is a licensed “gaming operator” for the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA Tour.

DraftKings claims it’s the solely U.S.-based vertically built-in sports activities betting operator. The corporate powers sports activities and gaming leisure for over 50 operators throughout greater than 15 regulated U.S. and world markets, together with Arkansas and Oregon.

For the second quarter of 2020, DraftKings reported income of $71 million, up 25% 12 months over 12 months, whereas its web loss ballooned to $161.four million (versus $28 million within the year-earlier interval), amid a dramatic slowdown in sporting occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DraftKings mentioned it had over $1.2 billion in money and no debt on its steadiness sheet as of the top of June.