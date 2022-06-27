Michael Jordan’s furious reaction to a fan who filmed him without his permission

It happened at the exit of a parking lot

Michael Jordan he exploded with fury when he detected that a fanatic was filming him at the exit of a parking lot of the facilities of Charlotte Hornets. the legend of the NBA and emblem of the Chicago Bulls is the majority shareholder of the franchise and showed his anger when he noticed that a young man was pointing his mobile phone at him. The video quickly went viral.

In reality, the teenager, who was watching the scene from the top of a skateboard, was waiting for Lamelo Ball, the 201-centimeter point guard from a basketball dynasty who is one of the stars of the Hornets’ roster. But while he was waiting for his idol, 59-year-old MJ appeared on the scene, heading to board his vehicle.

“Michael Jordan! Can we take a picture?” the young man told Air, who was not pleased to note that the phone’s camera was already on. Consequently, he put it bluntly: “Put that shit down,” he replied on more than one occasion during the sequence..

His Majesty has owned the franchise since 2010, but in the process he has yet to turn it into a top team. The last was the best season in six years and closed with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses in the Eastern Conference, but did not qualify for the playoffs.

A successful businessman in every investment he’s embarked on, the Hornets are perhaps the only venture for which he’s drawn criticism. He only made the postseason twice in ten years. However, today he has a squad of young talents and he will insist. “Winning a championship in Charlotte” continues to be the dream that remains to be fulfilled in his life.

Of course, from the economic point of view the chess move was not negative: bought the team for 175 millionjust in time to see how a explosion in franchise values in these last years. Today They are worth 1.5 billion.

Of course, from his desk, he can’t decide the fate of the Hornets like he did when he was the best basketball player in the world. Its legend generates that even teenagers who have only been able to see it through videos, or who have delved into its history through the successful series “The Last Dance”, want a selfie or a testimony of MJ… That this time he showed the teeth because he didn’t like the attitude of the fan who made it viral.

