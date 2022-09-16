Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” shirt was auctioned: the shocking value that surpassed the one Maradona wore against England in 1986

Michael Jordan and the precious jacket that was auctioned (sothebys)

This Thursday a t-shirt was auctioned Michael Jordan used in the first game of the finals of the NBA in 1998, in which Your Majesty he achieved his sixth ring playing with the Chicago Bulls in the most important basketball league on the planet, after beating 4-2 overall in the six games against Utah Jazz. The prized jacket was sold for a record amount and surpassed another historical one in the sport that corresponded to Diego Armando Maradona.

The red shirt with the emblematic number 23 was sold to the highest bidder who paid $10.1 million, as announced by Sotheby’s auction house. The iconic clothing surpassed that of any sports piece worn in a game. The identity of the fan who purchased the jersey was not released.

This operation left behind the almost $9.3 million offered in May for the shirt that Diego Armando Maradona used against England in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Mexico on June 22, 1986, the day the Argentine star scored two historic goals, the first with his hand and the other after a masterful play started on his field.

The legendary blue jersey that Diego Maradona wore against England on the day he scored the two legendary goals in the 1986 Mexico quarter-finals

In the case of the muscular Jordan, who received a total of 20 offersthe final sum doubled Sotheby’s highest original estimate, which was around 3 to 5 million dollars. He wore that outfit in the first game of the six that made up the 1998 finals. The game was played on June 3 of that year and the Utah Jazz surprised the Bulls at home and beat them 88-85. That night Jordan was the top scorer for his team with 33 points.

The jersey of the former guard, who is now 59 years old, is only the second to be sold at auction of all those used by Air during his games for the six championships with the Bulls, conquered between 1991 and 1993 and between 1996 and 1998.

The jacket became an object of desire for having belonged to Jordan and because he used it in those finals that marked his farewell to the Chicago Bulls. That season was recreated in the Netflix series, “The Last Dance” (The last dance), which has the testimony of Your Majesty and that revealed several internal stories of that campus.

Michael Jordan’s jersey from the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals (REUTERS / Nathan Frandino)

The jersey was first publicly displayed in Monterry, California before being shipped to New York, where fans were able to view it during the online auction. It is also the most expensive Jordan sports memorabilia ever auctioned. The previous record was held by an autographed card from the 1997/1998 season sold for $2.7 million.

The previous brand for a basketball jersey was obtained by one of Kobe Bryant, autographed, which he wore with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1996/1997 season and which sold for 3.7 million dollars, according to Sotheby’s.

Most of Jordan’s NBA Finals jerseys remain in private hands, according to the auction house. One of them was donated by the player to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

In 1998 Michael Jordan played his last season with the Chicago Bulls and won his sixth NBA ring (REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/ June 14, 1998).

Brahm Wachter, head of modern collectibles at Sotheby’s, said in a statement that the sale “solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT, proving that his name and incomparable legacy are as relevant today as they were nearly 25 years ago.”

Jordan, considered by the specialized press to be the best basketball player in history, played 13 seasons for the Bulls and, just after retirement, concluded his career playing two seasons for the Washington Wizards (2001/2003).

The retired basketball star currently owns the Charlotte Hornets, a franchise from the state of North Carolina, where Jordan grew up.

