Michael Jordan’s sneakers auctioned for almost $ 1.5 million: the most expensive in history

Photograph provided by Sotheby’s showing a pair of signed white and red Nike Air Ships sneakers, used by the iconic basketball player Michael Jordan during his first NBA games (EFE)

A pair of sneakers worn by the superstar of the NBA Michael Jordan at the beginning of their career they sold for almost USD 1.5 million on Sunday, setting a record price at an auction for footwear used in the games, the company in charge of the event reported, Sotheby’s.

The red and white pair was worn by the iconic player in Game 5 of his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, and the Nike-affiliated Jordan brand quickly became a sensation both on and off the court. “The most valuable running shoes ever offered at auction, the Nike Air Ships Michael Jordan’s 1984 regular season just sold for $ 1,472,000 at our luxury sale in Las Vegas, ”the auction house said in a statement on Twitter.

The astronomical price easily beat the record for a couple of Nike Air Jordans sold for USD 615,000 in August 2020 at an auction of Christie’s. One by Nike Air Yeezy 1 worn by rapper Kanye West sold for $ 1.8 million in April, triple the previous record for sneakers, although it was a private sale.

“Michael Jordan’s items are perhaps the most coveted. We put in a lot of other valuable memorabilia, but I’d say the market for Michael Jordan is really solid on an ongoing and ongoing basis, “had anticipated Brahm Wachter, director of streetwear and modern collectibles at Sotheby’s, to CNBC In an interview.

The rare athletic shoe market is exploding. The record price of sneakers has been broken several times recently, as what was considered a niche market a decade ago now attracts the interest of the general public as well as major collectors.

Michael Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls (Reuters)

The signed shoes that went under the hammer on Sunday predate the first Air Jordans, the now-classic sneaker line that quickly morphed from a popular basketball team to sought-after streetwear around the world. The Air Ships that served as the genesis of the Air Jordans were designed by Peter Moore. The former basketball player wore the Air Ships model in 1984 and 1985, as well as modified versions in 1986.

The former American athlete is considered by many experts as the best NBA player of all time and as a professional he conquered six rings: 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998, all with the Chicago Bulls, the franchise to which who led to the maximum and of which he is the maximum idol.

