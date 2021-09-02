Michael Jordan’s “very used” underwear is auctioned: what is the base price and who had the garment in their possession

An unusual piece of Michael Jordan is auctioned on the internet

In mid-2020, the release of the documentary The Last Dance She turned in one of the great sporting events of the year. The series gave basketball fans a deeper look at the legend Michael Jordan, fully embracing his status as one of the most popular sports stars of all time, without sparing the most hidden aspects of his life and personality.

The fever for the former star of the Chicago Bulls never runs out. Well, from a curious auction, all fans of MJ’s talent have the opportunity to own a piece of history, because her gray and “very used” underwear is ready to fall into the hands of a fan in the place Lelands, with a starting bid of $ 500. One of the most common questions is: how is it certified that Michael Jordan actually wore these underwear?

The current value of underwear is at $ 605

According to the description of the publication, “it shows a definite use”, simply by a series of loose threads in various areas. They even have a dry cleaning tag attached to them and little details in the seven images featured in the auction.

Not only is the underwear in question already branded with Jordan’s last name and famous logo, but there are also many more items for sale. In fact, there are 16 objects in total in what is billed on the auction website as The John Michael Wozniak Collection which includes various suits, ties, shirts, belts, coats and even a golf putter, all under the banner that they were worn by the 23rd Bulls.

precisely John Michael WozniakOut of various appearances on the series, he was actually Jordan’s security guard during his days playing for Chicago’s sixth NBA title in eight seasons and all of the items in the sale were gifted to him by the famous player. The underwear auction ends on September 25 and for now the offer is only $ 605, an affordable price for any NBA fan, especially considering that the prices of objects that belonged to His Majesty soared after the output of the series.

In 2020, per case, Sneakers the basketball star wore during his brilliant NBA career went up for auction for a record $ 560,000. The offered footwear corresponds to the model “Air Jordan 1”, which has the peculiarity of being autographed by the former Chicago Bulls star and was sold for $ 560,000 by Sotheby’s auction house in New York City, according to the Italian agency. ANSA. Underpants, after all, are a bargain.

KEEP READING:

One of the craziest episodes of Dennis Rodman’s career is getting its own movie

Simone Biles spoke for the first time about the crisis she suffered at the Olympic Games: “My body and my mind said no”

The majestic yacht that Michael Jordan chartered on his vacation to Croatia, valued at USD 1.2 million per week