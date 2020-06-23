Michael Keaton in Early Talks to Play Batman in ‘The Flash’ – Variety

Michael Keaton is in early talks to return to painting Batman alongside Ezra Miller in Warner Bros.’ “The Flash.”

Keaton first performed the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman” and returned to collaborate with Burton in 1992’s “Batman Returns.” He left the position in the course of the improvement of the third movie, “Batman Endlessly,” with Val Kilmer taking on the Batman position and Joel Schumacher directing.

Andy Muschietti is on board to direct “The Flash,” which has been dated for a June 3, 2022, launch. “Birds of Prey” author Christina Hodson is writing the script. It’s unsure how massive a task Keaton will play in “The Flash,” which has not but gone into manufacturing.

Miller stays hooked up to play Barry Allen, also called The Flash in the DC Prolonged Universe film. Miller has portrayed The Flash in “Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice,” “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League.” The character originated in the 1950s, when police scientist Barry Allen gained super-speed when bathed by chemical compounds that had been struck by lightning. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco are producing.

Ought to Keaton’s deal undergo, it’s not anticipated to have an effect on Warner Bros.’ upcoming “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson with Matt Reeves directing. “The Batman” is scheduled to open on Oct. 1, 2021.

The versatile Keaton has remained energetic in current years and earned his first Academy Award nomination in 2015 for finest actor in “Birdman,” in which his character had to take care of having portrayed a film superhero. He starred in Greatest Image winner “Highlight,” portrayed Ray Kroc in “The Founder” and Vulture in “Spiderman: Homecoming,” and will probably be seen as Ramsey Clark in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Keaton is repped by ICM Companions and Ziffren. The information was first reported by The Wrap.