Michael Kiwanuka Gets Deep About His Grammy-Nominated Third Album

The self-titled third album from British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka gained Britain’s prestigious Mercury Prize earlier this 12 months and is up for Finest Rock Album on the 2021 Grammys. Kiwanuka toured Europe behind the 2019 album however noticed the U.S. and U.Okay. dates postponed because of the pandemic; they’re at the moment rescheduled for subsequent 12 months.

In a brand new quick documentary movie by veteran photographer Jodie Canwell, the singer talks concerning the album’s inspiration over footage from its recording classes and his live shows.

“That is an album that explores what it means to be a human being at this time. It’s additionally extra particularly and extra instantly about myself, and being an artist in these occasions,” Kiwanuka, who was born and raised in London to Ugandan mother and father, says within the documentary.

“Wanting again to once I was youthful, I keep in mind by no means feeling like I may absolutely join with anybody I noticed on the TV or heard on the radio. There have been singers, actors that I liked however nobody I ever noticed myself in.

“It’s solely once I began discovering older musicians on YouTube and Spotify that I noticed individuals I may actually establish with. Folks like Richie Havens, Curtis Mayfield, Ron Isley, Terry Callier, Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Hazel and the listing goes on. After I noticed and heard these individuals it felt like I may lastly see myself. That they’d perceive the music that I used to be making an attempt to make. They gave me the arrogance to go forward and proceed to write down and play music. The braveness to be an artist.

“This album for me is the purpose at which I can lastly cease wanting again for approval from my hero’s, and begin transferring ahead to the current day. These artists I discussed earlier have now given me the springboard to go forward and make music for at this time about at this time.”

Watch the video beneath.