Michael Owen recalled the hell he went through with his injuries: “My body failed me, it was torture”

Michael Owen made his debut at Liverpool, but an injury cut short his career (Getty)

Michael Owen was one of the great appearances in the world of soccer at the end of the decade of the 90. After its premiere in the Liverpool, was summoned to play the 1998 World Cup in France with the England team, where he shone with as many as the one he scored against Argentina in the round of 16. And in the following season, scored 23 goals in 40 games who saw action in the team of Anfield. But his career, and his life, changed forever when suffered his first injury.

It was on April 12, 99 when, in a duel against Leeds United in Ellan Road, when he suffered hamstring tear, a physical problem that complicated the rest of his career. “From 10 to 17, I think there was no one in the world that good. At 18, he was scoring goals in a World Cup. At 21, the Ballon d’Or. But honestly, he was better at 19. That’s when I suffered a crippling injury. It all comes back to that ”, said Owen in dialogue with the British newspaper Daily Mail.

The former footballer, who is 42 years old today, granted a special interview upon completion two decades of obtaining the only Ballon d’Or that he won in his career in which he dealt with different topics about his career, in which injuries stood out.

“I wish it had been a broken leg. The worst injury for me was a broken hamstring, because at that time they didn’t have surgery, they just allowed them to reattach. I ran with two hamstrings in my right leg and three in my left for the rest of my run. It was a point of weakness “Owen confessed.

“I often wonder if it was just a strange injury. Until then it was solid as a rock, I never missed a game. Sir Alex Ferguson always says that if I had signed for Manchester United as a child it wouldn’t have happened, he would have protected me. But no one is injured walking. He was going so fast that I suppose it is always likely to happen ”, added the former English striker about an event that marked his footballing life.

Owen surprised the football world at the World Cup in France 98 (Getty)

It was in the 2001 edition of the award given by the magazine France Football when Owen received the Ballon d’Or. Until then he was the second youngest player to win it, only behind Brazilian Ronaldo, who in 1997 won it at 21 years old, but eight months younger than Michael.

“My pride hurts when I think people remember me from the mid-20s onwards. I had ‘Owen’ on my back, but it wasn’t ‘Michael Owen’. I was holding on for my life. I had the mentality of one of the best players in the world, but my body failed me. It was a torture“Analyzed the striker who scored 158 goals in almost 300 appearances for English Liverpool.

In 2004, Owen was acquired by one of the most powerful clubs in the world for around 12 million euros. And it was only there that he realized that he was a world figure. “It was only when I joined Real Madrid. ‘We have signed a Ballon d’Or!’ I was like, ‘Jesus, nobody gives me any credit at home.’ Now, I look at it with great pride “said the forward who was part of the famous team of the Galácticos in the White House and who shared a dressing room with figures of the stature of Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and Ronaldo himself.

“I was never intimidated by playing with players like Zidane. But this time, it hit me. I was with my family and the names of the scorers appeared on the big screen: Eto’o. Ronaldinho. Zidane. Ronaldo. Raul. Owen. My dad and I looked at him … At that moment, everything felt so good, “he recalled when he saw the summary of a victory for the Merengues in the classic against Barcelona 4-2 and he was one of those who scored for winners.

The English striker played only one season at Real Madrid (Getty)

After playing only one season at Real Madrid, Owen returned to the Premier League to play for the Newcastle United for four years. Then he wore the shirt of the Manchester United and retired in the Stoke City in 2013.

“I am respected in Manchester; I won the classic, hat-trick in the Champions League, goal in a cup final. It’s not that I’m one of theirs, we know it, but there is mutual respect and good memories, “he said about his time at Old Trafford.

“But when I walk through the doors of Liverpool, it is in my heart. He hated coming back as a player. I felt like I was hitting my brother. Being booed, I felt bad. My parents were torn to pieces, “he added about the times he stepped on Anfield with another jacket.

KEEP READING:

Serious incidents in French football: Paris FC fans invaded the pitch and the match against Lyon was suspended

Lionel Messi’s first goal at PSG was voted the best of the Champions League group stage