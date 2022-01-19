Michael Phelps gave his opinion on the case of transsexual swimmer Lia Thomas: “There has to be equal conditions”

Michael Phelps talked about Lia Thomas, the record-breaking transsexual swimmer in the United States

From his position as the greatest swimmer of all time, as well as being the most decorated Olympian in history, the American Michael Phelps generated controversy with his statements about the swimmer Lia Thomas, a young transsexual competitor within the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), describing her situation as “very complicated”.

In a one-on-one dialogue with journalist Christiane Amanpour from CNN, Phelps said that he does not believe that Thomas, a transgender swimmer on the women’s team of the University of Pennsylvania, has competed under fair conditions throughout her career and compared the controversy surrounding her with doping.

“I think this brings us back to the organizing committees, because it has to be a level playing field. That is something we all need. Because that’s what sports are. For me, I don’t know where this is going to go. I do not know what is going to happen”, pointed out the former athlete.

Michael Phelps is a legend of swimming and Olympic sports (AFP)

The swimmer who won 13 individual gold medals in different Olympic Games (he has 28 badges in total) he insisted on equal conditions in his discipline: “We should all be comfortable with who we are in our own skin, but I think all sports should be played on equal terms.. It’s very complicated and this is my sport, this has been my sport for my entire career and honestly, the only thing I would love is for everyone to be able to compete on equal terms”.

Lia Thomas, from 22 years, competed for three years in the men’s tournaments and in 2019 changed gender. The statutes of the NCAA allow transgender athletes to compete as women if they have undergone the testosterone suppression for a year. Since then, he has been breaking records the women’s competition. Chances are she can smash any record, even those set by Olympic gold medalists. Missy Franklin Y Katie Ledecky.

Lia Thomas, 22, competed for three years in the men’s tournaments and in 2019 changed gender (Penn Athletics)

Some parents of competitors at the University of Pennsylvania have recently spoken out against the NCAA and its rules on the participation of transgender students, even though Thomas underwent testosterone withdrawal treatment for nearly three years. In any case, he will compete in the championships of the Ivy League next month and is qualified for the championships of the NCAA in March.

So far, her own NCAA has yet to weigh in on the growing criticism of its transgender athlete policy and both UPenn as the Ivy League have defended Thomas and the policy of the body that regulates university competitions in recent weeks.

