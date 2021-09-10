Michael Schumacher’s wife provided new details on the health of the multiple Formula 1 champion

Corinna Betsch talks about her husband in the documentary that will premiere on September 15 (Reuters)

The world of motorsport and sports fans in general have a particular date marked on the calendar: the September 15, the day on which the long-awaited documentary by Michael Schumacher will be released on the digital platform of Netflix, which will review his professional career as well as talk about that accident suffered by the seven-time champion Formula 1 world championship, through the voices of the only ones authorized to speak about him.

The documentary in question, which will last 112 minutes, will portray what happened that December 29, 2013 at the Méribel ski resort in the French Alps and the long road that both the pilot and his family traveled during these almost eight years.

Seven days after its premiere on the small screen, the French media Leisure TV revealed some statements his wife made Corinna Betsch about the topic: “I have never accused God for what happened. It was just bad luck, as it can happen to anyone ”.

Michael Schumacher suffered a serious accident in late December 2013

Within the documentary, which according to the outlet in question would not reveal any secret that has not been known beforehand, but that it does will have the enlightening words of family members and main associates of the German pilot, the 52-year-old activist explained how she has lived day to day since that accident.

“Of course, I miss him every day. But I’m not the only one who needs it. The kids, the family, his father, everyone around him misses Michael too. But he is there. It’s different, but it’s there and that gives us strength, I think. We are together, we live together at home “He commented, assuring the information dating from mid-2014, the month in which the former Ferrari man was transferred from Lausanne to his home in Gland (Switzerland).

There he remained during the following years, inside his home renovated so that it had all possible comforts and with expensive medical treatments carried out by a staff available to him 24 hours a day.

Corinna fought in the media to keep her husband’s health private

“Michael is in treatment. We do everything possible to improve his condition, make sure he is comfortable and make him feel our family presence, our bond, ”added Corinna.

“Whatever happens, I will do everything I can. We all will. As a family, we try to move on as Michael would have liked and as he would still love her. Life goes on. Michael always protected us and now we protect Michael “, he sentenced.

Schumacher, as the documentary produced by Benjamin Seikel and directed by Vanessa Nocker was titled will feature footage including many never-before-seen images to portray his time in sports.

Sabine Kehm, The historical spokesperson and right hand of the German specified that the documentary will travel “both worlds” (sports and personal). “It is a gift from the family to her beloved husband and father.”, he stressed in statements released by the official Formula 1 website.

In addition to the statements of his wife, you will also be able to hear the testimonies of his two children, Gina and Mick, his brother Ralf and great personalities from the world of motorsport such as the former head of the Ferrari team, Luca di Montezemolo, the former head of the FIA Jean Todt and the former boss of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone. Renowned runners such as Mika Hakkinen, Sebastian Vettel and David Coulthard will also participate.

KEEP READING

The release date of the documentary on the life of Michael Schumacher was known

New Information on Michael Schumacher’s Status: “Right Now He’s Fighting”

Who is Corinna Betsch: Michael Schumacher’s “Guardian Angel”